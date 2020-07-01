 
 

Christina Milian Forced to Suspend Beignet Food Truck Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Christina Milian Forced to Suspend Beignet Food Truck Over Coronavirus Pandemic
Instagram
Celebrity

Although she and partner Elizabeth Morris are not able to serve in Austin, Dallas and Houston, the 'Dip It Low' hitmaker is hopeful they can launch a second food truck in Los Angeles in the autumn.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer/actress Christina Milian has had to put her food truck business on ice until the worst of the coronavirus pandemic passes.

The "Dip It Low" hitmaker and new mum launched Beignet Box last summer, serving up the sugar-covered fried treats to food fans across America's southern states.

However, she and her partner, Elizabeth Morris, have hit the brakes on the truck for the time being as COVID-19 cases begin to spike again following a number of state re-openings.

"There have been some regulations in places like Austin, Dallas as well as Houston (in Texas), that have stopped us from serving altogether," Milian explained to the New York Post about the struggles her beignet business has faced of late.

"It has limited a couple of different places, but we'll try to go back there probably when everything lets up."

However, Milian is hopeful their plans to wheel out a second food truck in her home city of Los Angeles this autumn will still be feasible, and once it's safe to do so, she wants to head to the East Coast to deliver beignets to residents of New York, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. - where she is eager to dish up the desserts herself, as she previously did in Arizona and Texas.

"As long as everything is safe and it's OK, then I would be more than happy to (serve)," she said.

For now, Milian, who welcomed son Isaiah in January, is putting her team and her own family first by winding down sales: "You have to care about everyone from top to bottom."

You can share this post!

Pamela Anderson Wants to Mentor Justin Trudeau Into Becoming a Vegan

Brian Austin Green Spotted on Lunch Date With Maxim Model Tina Louise After Courtney Stodden Outing
Related Posts
Christina Milian Confesses Matt Pokora's Keenness to Make More Baby Is Growing on Her

Christina Milian Confesses Matt Pokora's Keenness to Make More Baby Is Growing on Her

Christina Milian's Beau Matt Pokora Slammed for Comparing Her Daughter's Bantu Knots to Coronavirus

Christina Milian's Beau Matt Pokora Slammed for Comparing Her Daughter's Bantu Knots to Coronavirus

Christina Milian Offers First Glimpse at Newly-Born Second Child

Christina Milian Offers First Glimpse at Newly-Born Second Child

Christina Milian Dumped Nick Cannon After Hacking Into His Phone for a Month

Christina Milian Dumped Nick Cannon After Hacking Into His Phone for a Month

Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh