Kanye West Addresses Police Brutality in 'Wash Us in the Blood' Music Video

Music

In the music video for his collaboration with Travis Scott, Breonna Taylor, who is one of the victims of police brutality, is seen showing off her dance moves.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is taking the opportunity to address police brutality through his new music video. On Tuesday, June 30, the rapper and fashion mogul released a new song called "Wash Us in the Blood", which is a collaboration with Travis Scott (II), along with its accompanying music video.

It opens with footage of a white officer having a confrontation with a black protester before the scene changes to show people wearing masks and struggling to breathe. At one point in the Arthur Jafa-directed visuals, Breonna Taylor, who is one of the victims of police brutality, is shown dancing. The video concludes with a clip of Ye's daughter North West playing around during a Sunday Service rehearsal.

The song itself finds Ye and Travis rapping about searching for salvation for the sins in their community. "Take some, rain, nonstop, rain don't want war/ Rain come, rain come/ Come shine, come rain, come up," Ye raps. "Rain down on a pain/ Rain down on the slain/ Rain down on my mom."

"Wash Us in the Blood" marks the first single off Ye's upcoming album, "God's Country", which will be a follow-up to his gospel albums "Jesus Is King" and "Jesus Is Born". In an interview with GQ magazine, the "Famous" rapper said of his new record, "I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn’t even know how to rap for God. Then one of my pastors told me, 'My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West.' "

He continued, "He didn't say, 'Kanye West, you should do this,' or 'you need to do this.' He just told me something that a child said. And that one thing made the difference."

It's still unclear when Ye is going to release "God's Country".