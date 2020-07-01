 
 

Pamela Anderson Wants to Mentor Justin Trudeau Into Becoming a Vegan

Pamela Anderson Wants to Mentor Justin Trudeau Into Becoming a Vegan
WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Baywatch' star offers her assistance as she applauds the Canadian Prime Minister's decision to donate $100 million to the plant-based industries.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson has offered to help Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give up meat and dairy and become a vegan - like her.

The actress, who is an honorary director at PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals), wrote an open letter to the politician in response to his decision to donate $100 million (£81 million) to the vegan industry.

"Sensuality includes being engaged in the world and caring about others' feelings, and nothing is sexier than compassion," Anderson wrote. "Your recent decision to invest another $100 million in (Canada's) mushrooming plant-based industries fits that description. Were you to drop meat and dairy from your personal diet - which I so hope you will - I would be honoured to be your mentor."

The 52-year-old also praised Trudeau for helping to create new jobs in green culture amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Your fiscally responsible move not only creates good jobs for Canadians but also spares countless animals a terrible life and death," she added. "As COVID-19 has exposed serious health risks associated with factory farms and slaughterhouses, the world needs more sensible leaders like you, who are willing to embrace clean, compassionate, and clever food solutions."

You can share this post!

Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay to John Travolta Before Going Public

Christina Milian Forced to Suspend Beignet Food Truck Over Coronavirus Pandemic
Related Posts
Pamela Anderson on 12-Day 'Marriage' to Jon Peters: No Hearts Were Broken

Pamela Anderson on 12-Day 'Marriage' to Jon Peters: No Hearts Were Broken

Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Engaged to Another Woman After 12-Day Marriage to Actress

Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Engaged to Another Woman After 12-Day Marriage to Actress

Pamela Anderson Refutes Ex Jon Peters' 'Ludicrous' Claim He Paid Her $200K Debt

Pamela Anderson Refutes Ex Jon Peters' 'Ludicrous' Claim He Paid Her $200K Debt

Pamela Anderson's 12-Day Husband Labels Himself 'Old Fool' for Paying Off Her $200K Debt

Pamela Anderson's 12-Day Husband Labels Himself 'Old Fool' for Paying Off Her $200K Debt

Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson