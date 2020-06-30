 
 

Blac Chyna to Appeal Ruling to Pay Former Landlord $58,400

Blac Chyna to Appeal Ruling to Pay Former Landlord $58,400
Instagram
Celebrity

The Rob Kardashian's baby mama has been accused by Michael Kremerman of bailing on the Los Angeles property she had called home five months before the end of her lease.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Blac Chyna is planning to continue fighting her former landlord in court after she was denied a hearing regarding her request for damages.

Michael Kremerman initially launched legal action against Chyna last year (19) after accusing her of bailing on the Los Angeles property she had called home five months before the end of her lease, and failing to pay rent.

He also claimed she had left the pad damaged, and in January, a judge ordered Rob Kardashian's baby mama to pay Kremerman $72,000 (£59,000) after she failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Chyna subsequently argued she had never been properly served, and fired back at the landlord, insisting he owed her $70,000 (£57,000) cash, which also covered her security deposit.

However, her motion for a hearing into the matter was shut down on Friday, June 26.

The judge overseeing the dispute also declared Chyna must obey the order to pay Kremerman, although the total was reduced to $58,400 (£47,500), reports the New York Post's Page Six.

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, has since vowed to appeal the case.

You can share this post!

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Brad Pitt Spotted Visiting Angelina Jolie's House for the First Time Since Divorce
Related Posts
Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

The Kardashians: Blac Chyna Insults Real Racial Injustice Victims With New Allegations Against NBC

The Kardashians: Blac Chyna Insults Real Racial Injustice Victims With New Allegations Against NBC

Blac Chyna Sues Former Landlord Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Blac Chyna Sues Former Landlord Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Are Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay Rekindling Their Romance?

Are Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay Rekindling Their Romance?

Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestant Gia Gunn Backtracks on 'COVID-19 Is a Hoax' Comments After Backlash

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestant Gia Gunn Backtracks on 'COVID-19 Is a Hoax' Comments After Backlash

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?