Blac Chyna to Appeal Ruling to Pay Former Landlord $58,400

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model Blac Chyna is planning to continue fighting her former landlord in court after she was denied a hearing regarding her request for damages.

Michael Kremerman initially launched legal action against Chyna last year (19) after accusing her of bailing on the Los Angeles property she had called home five months before the end of her lease, and failing to pay rent.

He also claimed she had left the pad damaged, and in January, a judge ordered Rob Kardashian's baby mama to pay Kremerman $72,000 (£59,000) after she failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Chyna subsequently argued she had never been properly served, and fired back at the landlord, insisting he owed her $70,000 (£57,000) cash, which also covered her security deposit.

However, her motion for a hearing into the matter was shut down on Friday, June 26.

The judge overseeing the dispute also declared Chyna must obey the order to pay Kremerman, although the total was reduced to $58,400 (£47,500), reports the New York Post's Page Six.

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, has since vowed to appeal the case.