 
 

Brad Pitt Spotted Visiting Angelina Jolie's House for the First Time Since Divorce

Brad Pitt Spotted Visiting Angelina Jolie's House for the First Time Since Divorce
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor is photographed leaving his ex-wife's Los Feliz mansion on his motorcycle after reportedly spending two hours inside.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - The heated tension between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has apparently cooled down following their long custody battle. The "Moneyball" actor was spotted visiting his ex-wife's mansion last week, marking the first time he was seen at her place since their 2016 split.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 23, the 56-year-old actor was pictured leaving Angie's $24 million home in a gated community in Los Feliz, Los Angeles on his motorcycle. According to Daily Mail which obtained the pictures, the two-time Academy Award-winning actor left the house after spending two hours inside.

Brad wore light colored jeans, a light sweater and sneakers as he drove off from Angie's driveway. He sported a shiny silver helmet, but the front face shield was clear, revealing that the "Ocean's Eleven" star was wearing aviator sunglasses underneath the helmet. He also rocked a pair of white gloves.

Brad Pitt Spotted Leaving Angelina Jolie's House

Brad Pitt left Angelina Jolie's house on motorcycle.

It's very unusual to see Brad and Angie having a meeting without their lawyers. The two were previously involved in a long and contentious custody battle over their six children, but recently it was reported that they have reached an agreement on a new set-up for their children.

In early April, the exes reportedly came to an agreement that will see the children attending a more traditional schooling program in L.A., in contrary the homeschooling method they've adhered to until now. Recent aerial photos of Brad and Angie's houses, which are just five minutes from each other, also showed that they have upgraded their backyards with swings, slides and trampolines for their children's play haven.

Brad's sighting at Angie's place arrived two weeks before their twins Knox and Vivienne's 12th birthday. It's possible that the exes were having discussions about upcoming celebrations for their youngest children's special day.

You can share this post!

Lady A, John Legend and Tim McGraw Lined Up for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Chris Brown Invites Barack Obama to 'Set Up a March for Change'
Related Posts
Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Help Salute COVID-19 Frontline Workers in 'United We Sing' Special

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Help Salute COVID-19 Frontline Workers in 'United We Sing' Special

Brad Pitt Matches Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's $1M Donation to Aid Racial Justice

Brad Pitt Matches Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's $1M Donation to Aid Racial Justice

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat Reportedly Shacking Up

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat Reportedly Shacking Up

Brad Pitt Surprises Missouri State's Graduating Class of 2020 With Message From Quarantine

Brad Pitt Surprises Missouri State's Graduating Class of 2020 With Message From Quarantine

Most Read
Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video
Celebrity

Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Hazel E's Fiance Devon Waller Calls Out Men in His Family for DM-ing Her

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Bryson Tiller Hints at Going to College After Getting High School Diploma

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Rapper Ty Laid to Rest in London After Passing Away From COVID-19 Complications

Rapper Ty Laid to Rest in London After Passing Away From COVID-19 Complications

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Having to Protect Her 'Too Ethnic' Name

Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Having to Protect Her 'Too Ethnic' Name

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer