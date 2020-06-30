 
 

Nick Cordero's Wife Keeps the Faith He Will Get Out of 'Vicious ICU Dance Circle'

When offering the latest update on the Broadway star's condition in his battle with COVID-19, Amanda Kloots asks fans and followers to keep her husband in their prayers.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nick Cordero is trapped in a "vicious ICU circle", where one thing goes wrong as soon as another goes right, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

The 41-year-old Broadway star was admitted to an intensive care unit in March (20) due to his battle with Covid-19 - a fight which has cost him his leg and required him to be fitted with a temporary pacemaker, all while he was in a medically-induced coma.

He's now conscious again, and his spouse Amanda has been sharing updates on her husband Nick's condition on her social media pages. On Sunday night (June 28), fitness trainer Amanda took to her Instagram to share a new video, admitting she'd been struggling as her sister had left after a stay with her, and Nick was stuck in a cycle that he needs to get out of.

"Nick is doing OK. It's just that he's in this vicious ICU dance circle, where one thing goes right, and then another thing goes wrong, and then the first thing that went wrong goes right, and then the thing that was right goes wrong. To me right now it's just how do we get out of this vicious circle, this circle of the ICU."

In terms of his current medical issues, Amanda said Nick still has "carbon dioxide problems" and "blood pressure issues", as well as being "acidotic" - when your body fluids contain too much acid.

"We kind of really need those things to be sorted in order to move forward," she sighed. "So I'm hoping, and I'm keeping the faith that this week those things happen, that we see some sort of advancement, so please keep Nick in your prayers."

