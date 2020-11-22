Nick Cordero's Dressing Gown Turned Into 'Memory Bear' for Young Son

Instagram Celebrity

The former dressing gown used by the late star for his last stage show 'Rock of Ages' has been turned into an adorable stuffed toy for his toddler son Elvis.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots has turned the tragic actor's old dressing gown into a teddy bear for their toddler son as a special keepsake.

The Broadway star lost his battle with the coronavirus in July (20), and Kloots has continually been finding creative ways to keep his memory alive for their little boy Elvis, 17 months.

On Thursday (19Nov20), Kloots took to Instagram to share a photo of her kid sleeping next to his new cuddly toy, which featured his name stitched onto a red heart.

In a lengthy caption, she revealed the bear was made from the dressing room robe Cordero had used for his final performance in a Hollywood production of "Rock of Ages" earlier this year.

"This memory bear was made for Elvis by a dear friend," Kloots wrote. "I sent her Nicks (sic) dressing room robe from his last show @rockofageshollywood... I can't even begin to explain how special it is. There is a little pocket so he can put things in it and on the back is the tag from the show."

She continued, "I've learned through this process (of grieving) all the special and inventive things you can do to keep someone's memory alive. You don't have to bury someone and say goodbye if you don't want to. I truly enjoy keeping Nicks spirit alive as much as possible. They are little blessings and gifts that give me comfort on a daily basis."

"This bear Elvis will have for the rest of his life and hope pass on to his family one day (sic). Thank you Anne for taking the time to make this for Elvis."

In addition to the bear, Kloots previously showed off a vase she and Elvis had made using some of Cordero's ashes.

"I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it," she explained as she showed off the pottery piece online last month (Oct20).

Cordero was just 41 when he succumbed to complications from COVID-19.