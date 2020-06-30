 
 

Lizzo Enjoys Exploring Plant-Based Flavors After Going Vegan

Through TikTok videos, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker offers up examples of the dishes she's been enjoying while in quarantine due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop star Lizzo is overhauling her diet after going vegan.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker has been detailing her new healthy eating diet plan on TikTok, posting videos in which she shows off her meals for the day.

In one clip, she wrote, "As a new vegan, I'm enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant-based proteins! Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated."

She offered up examples of the kinds of dishes she's been enjoying while in coronavirus isolation, revealing she starts her day with a green breakfast smoothie made with coconut water, spinach or kale, and some frozen fruit, and follows it up with a salad for lunch, while for dinner, she likes protein-packed meals like a truffle, chickpea, and mushroom mixture with quinoa and leftover salad.

And Lizzo even treats herself to dessert in the form of a "peanut butter and jelly" smoothie, containing peanut butter, frozen strawberries, protein powder, oats, and oat milk.

"Disclaimer, this isn't every day, but this was a pretty average one," she explained.

The singer has even found a good hangover alternative to her previously-loved greasy foods: "I used to crave cheesy eggs, so here is my substitute for cravings when you're hungover," she said as she showed viewers her egg substitute with a bean and corn mixture, with added spinach and vegan cheese, and a side of vegan bacon cooked in maple syrup "so it gets nice and crunchy and candied".

Lizzo appears to be using her unexpected downtime to work on her personal well-being, as she has also been posting workout videos on the social media platform.

However, the star, who is known for her larger frame, recently had to hit back at "fat shamers" for constantly criticising her figure.

"I've been working out consistently for the last five years," she said. "And it may come as a surprise to y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type."

"I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f**king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

