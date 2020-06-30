Trippie Redd Drags NBA YoungBoy in Nicki Minaj Drama

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love Scars' rapper has taken to his Instagram account to respond to the criticism from the Young Money femcee's fans while involving NBA YoungBoy in the process.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Trippie Redd seemingly is breaking his silence after he was caught throwing shade at Nicki Minaj during an Instagram Live session of one of his friends. On Monday, June 29, the "Love Scars" rapper took to his Instagram account to respond to the criticism from Nicki's fans while involving NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) in the process.

The Canton rapper posted a video of YoungBoy ranting, "You n***as never spoke to me. I don't know who the f**k everybody thinks they been talking to." YB then continued, "Y'all people don't talk to me. I don't talk to nobody. No dumb rapping b***h, no YouTuber, none of that b***h a** s**t. Don't speak on me!"

Trippie didn't offer context as he left the post caption-less. However, fans assumed that it was his response to Nicki's fans considering the timing. "bruh trippie your career is over and barbz are coming for you," one of them commented.

"trippie pls don't go out bad like this," one other fan wrote in the comment section. Another person urged him to remove the post, saying, "Delete this u still have time."

Prior to this, the Barbz attacked Trippie for dissing Nicki during an Instagram Live session of one of his friends. In the Sunday, June 28 clip from the livestream that circulated online, Trippie could be heard saying of the "Anaconda" female emcee, "Damn bro. Nicki Minaj really fell off." His friend appeared to realize the blunder and quickly turned off his Live session.

It remains to be seen what made him say that but it wasn't surprising that the Barbz, Nicki's fans, were coming after him. "Dudes really be out here gossiping more than females chile smh?" one of them wrote in an Instagram comment. "Who is he again? I'm not even a nicki stan and she has better bars than him," someone else sarcastically asked.

"Nicki be living in these clowns minds rent free," another person added. "She fell off? He never even got on," one user said, with another one writing, "Boy the hate for Nicki is crazy why y’all always got her name in y’all mouth lol."