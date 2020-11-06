 
 

Nick Cordero's Wife Cries as She Talks About Husband During TV Interview

Amanda Kloots is overwhelmed with emotions on the four-month anniversary of her husband's death as she talks about the late actor during a TV interview.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots fought back tears on U.S. TV on Thursday (05Nov20) as she marked the four-month anniversary of the actor and singer's death.

The "Rock of Ages" star, 41, died in July following a rough coronavirus battle, and Kloots found it hard to keep her composure as she discussed the tragic loss during a guest-hosting stint on daytime show "The Talk".

"Today is four months (since Nick passed)...," she shared. "I'm OK... Events are hard, they're emotional... The markers are hard."

However, Kloots insisted she was happy to be working because it keeps her mind off her heartache.

"I'm so grateful to be here today. I do well when I keep busy...," she explained, revealing she uses Cordero's song recordings to feel closer to her man.

"I listen to Nick's music all the time, it's so comforting," Kloots continued. "I was listening to it in the dressing room before I came down (to the stage). I feel so grateful that I have his music to listen to and hear his voice."

She also marked the occasion on social media, posting a 2019 photo of the couple with its now-one-year-old son Elvis.

"This was one year ago," she captioned the image. "I really miss my person.

"Today is 4 months without you Nick. Elvis and I play your music everyday, we kiss your photograph every night and hope you visit us in our dreams. We love and miss you honey."

During her appearance on "The Talk", Kloots explained the family snap had been taken on the day they discovered they had landed their first house in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles.

"This was right after we found out we got our first home...," she recalled. "Nick just showed up so proud, walking in to the family photo. His dream was to live in Laurel Canyon so that picture was good times (sic)."

