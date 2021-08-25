 
 

Nick Cordero to Be Remembered With Special Tribute When 'Waitress' Returns to Broadway

WENN
Movie

The 'Live Your Life' star will be honored with a special tribute on Broadway when the stars of Sara Bareilles' 'Waitress' returns to the Great White Way.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cordero is being honoured by "Waitress" on Broadway.

The late actor - who died in July 2020 after battling COVID-19 - played the role of Earl in the original Broadway production of the hit musical in 2016, and his song "Live Your Life" is being referenced in a special way.

As reported by BroadwayWorld.com, the diner's chalkboard on stage will include the "Live Your Life" pie - named after the musical number - when the show comes to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre from 2 September (21) until 9 January (22).

The sweet tribute can just about be seen in a photo shared on Instagram by scenic designer Scatt Pask, who was been watching rehearsals with the cast over the weekend (21-22Aug21).

Nick's widow Amanda Kloots paid tribute to her late husband last month on the first anniversary of his death.

  See also...

"The Talk" panellist emotionally reflected on how her "biggest fear" was realised when the Broadway star passed away in July 2020 after battling coronavirus but thanked her late husband for continuing to look out for her and their two-year-old son Elvis, even though he is no longer around.

She wrote on Instagram, "Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine."

"What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do."

"There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you're just 2” away. (sic)"

Amanda will always be grateful for the "few short years" she had with Nick, who she married in September 2017.

She added, "We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

