Hackers to Auction Off Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey's Legal Information

Celebrity hackers are allegedly selling sensitive information about Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, and P. Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment Company to the highest bidders.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sensitive information about Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey is among the latest haul set to be auctioned off by celebrity hackers REvil.

The group attacked celebrity law firm, Allen Grubman, earlier this year 2020 and threatened to release privileged information about their famous clients unless they paid a ransom of $42 million. The company refused, and REvil has been threatening to auction off the information they allegedly have about the celebrities.

Info on Nicki and Mariah is starting at $600,000 per star while REvil also claims to have documents on Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment company, with a reserve price of $750,000. Secret files on Universal and MTV will also be going up for auction, starting at $1 million per company.

"Bribery celebrity's (sic) by the Democratical (sic) party, sexual harassment by top politicians, envy of celebrity's for each other … all of that is waiting for you in files of Grubman company," the hackers wrote on their website.

The alleged new auction comes after REvil claimed to have sensitive information about U.S. President Donald Trump back in May, but then announced a week later that the files were off the market as they'd been sold to a secret bidder. The turnaround sparked rumours the hackers didn't have any information to sell at all and a spokesperson for law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks said of the latest threats, "The most recent post is yet another desperate nuisance tactic these criminals are using to try to squeeze out a profit from stolen data."

"Our clients and the entertainment industry as a whole have overwhelmingly applauded the firm's position that we will not give in to extortion."

