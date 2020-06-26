 
 

Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans

Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans
Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Horner are allegedly going to return to the stage for one final tour next year to say goodbye to their loyal devotees.

AceShowbiz - Music icons the Spice Girls are reportedly planning to hit the road again for the final time in 2021.

After singer Mel C recently revealed the group would "love to do more shows" and teased the possibility of shows in the U.S., South America, Southeast Asia, and Australia, sources told Britain's The Sun newspaper the "Wannabe" stars are anticipating the tour will be their last.

"It's going to be a huge year and the girls are excited," they shared. "After all the coronavirus problems, there really needs to be something to look forward to and they want to take over 2021 with a tour."

Mel has reportedly been a major driving force in getting Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Horner to go back out on the road, having spent the year since their "Spice World - 2019 Tour" finishing her eighth studio album, due for release soon, which features the singles "Who I Am" and "Blame It on Me".

The "Spice World" jaunt sold an impressive 700,000 tickets from its 13 dates across the U.K., with sources confirming, "It proved how high the demand is for more."

WENN has reached out to Spice Girls' representatives for comment.

