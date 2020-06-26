Kristen Bell Apologizes for Taking Biracial Role in 'Central Park'

WENN TV

The 'Frozen' actress regrets lending her voice to a mixed-race character in the comedy series, admitting she has a 'lack of awareness of [her] pervasive privilege.'

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell has admitted a "lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege" after taking on the role of a mixed race character on comedy series "Central Park".

The "Frozen" star had signed up to voice Molly in the Apple TV+ comedy series, but producers announced on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 that she'd stepped away from the part after she and the team decided that it would be better for a mixed-race actress to the character to life.

"This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine," Kristen wrote on her social media accounts. "Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed-race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed-race and Black American experience."

"It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion."

Bell will continue to be a part of the show in a new role, while the producers are looking for a new actress to lend her voice to the role of Molly. She will reportedly re-record dialogue Kristen has already recorded for season two.

News of Kristen's re-cast comes after Jenny Slate also hit headlines by deciding to step away from another animated show, "Big Mouth", in which she voices a biracial character.