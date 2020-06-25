Brendon Urie Demands Donald Trump to Stop Playing Panic At the Disco's Song

WENN Music

Stressing that the POTUS represents nothing his band stands for, the 'High Hopes' singer pleads with fans to do their part in ousting 'this monster' out of the White House in the November election.

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brendon Urie has pleaded with U.S. President Donald Trump to stop playing Panic At the Disco's "High Hopes" at his rallies.

The 33-year-old frontman was informed that Trump had chosen the tune to blare out at a recent rally, and took to Twitter on Tuesday night (June 23) to address the POTUS directly.

"Dear Trump Campaign, f**k you," he wrote. "You're not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company."

Urie continued to urge his fans to vote in a bid to oust Trump from the White House in the upcoming election.

"Dear Everyone Else, Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November. Please do your part," he wrote, alongside a link to HeadCount.org - an organisation which stages voter registration drives.

Urie isn't the only big name to ask Trump to refrain from playing his songs at his rallies - R.E.M., Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Neil Young, Guns N' Roses, and The Rolling Stones just some of the other acts who have also objected to their music's use at Trump's events.