Adam Wakefield Wishes 'Healing and Peace' for Rape Accuser

Instagram Celebrity

The season 10 runner-up of 'The Voice' has been hit with sexual assault allegations after a woman by the name of Erica shared details of their drunken 2017 encounter in a series of Twitter posts.

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country singer Adam Wakefield is maintaining his innocence after rape allegations from 2017 resurfaced online.

The former "The Voice" star, who was the runner-up in 2016's season 10, has hit headlines after a woman known as Erica went public with sexual assault accusations online on Monday, June 22.

In a series of Twitter posts, she shared details of a drunken 2017 encounter with Wakefield following a Halloween party in Nashville, Tennessee, which occurred after the two had already been in contact for a few weeks.

"He asked me to spend the night. I was very drunk, I assume he was as well, and said yes because I thought I trusted him," the accuser wrote under the handle @erica___lynn.

"Later that night I woke up to him on top of me having sex with me. When I asked him to stop he said, 'You know you like it.' And wouldn't."

Erica went to a local hospital to have a rape kit completed the following day, and reported the incident to police, who documented a "controlled call" between the woman and Wakefield as she confronted him about his behavior.

"He repeatedly said, 'I'm sorry I f**ked up,' while I cried and asked why he raped me," she continued. "The following day the police went to his apartment and he told them he thought I was awake."

However, the criminal investigation was dismissed by prosecutors just a day later, leaving Erica fuming as she sought therapy to deal with the trauma, explaining she hadn't spoken publicly about the encounter before because she was "terrified" of him and the possible repercussions.

Wakefield has since responded to the accusations, insisting he "fully cooperated with the investigating authorities" at the time, and has since moved on.

In a statement issued to The Boot, he continued, "No charges were ever filed against me and this matter was closed. I am not going to make any efforts to squash this woman's statement or try to diminish her voice. I wish nothing but healing and peace for her."

"I apologize to both my professional and personal family for any hurt this accusation has caused...," he added.

Following her initial Twitter posts, Erica claimed to have heard from "MULTIPLE other women" with similar experiences with Wakefield, although his representatives have so far declined to address the additional allegations.

The controversy emerges as Wakefield attempts to launch a new chapter in his career as a member of the trio Texas Hill, alongside "American Idol" contestant Casey James and fellow "The Voice" competitor Craig Wayne Boyd.

The reality stars first started working together last year (19) and plan to release an EP later this summer, following the debut of their first track, "Darkest Sky".