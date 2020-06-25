'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel

WENN TV

In an update to fans, George R.R. Martin credits self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic for him making steady progress on his latest work, 'The Winds of Winter'.

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin is planning to finish his latest "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel by next year (21).

Fans of his books, and the hit HBO fantasy series based on them, have long been kept waiting for new installments, with the last, "A Dance with Dragons", coming out in 2011 as the first season of the TV show aired.

However, in an update published on his blog, the 71-year-old novelist told fans the COVID-19 pandemic means he is making swift progress on the next book, "The Winds of Winter", and plans to have it "done" in time for a trip to Wellington, New Zealand "next year."

He wrote that he is working on the novel in "an actual cabin in the mountains" and is staying healthy by self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

Updating fans on his work, George added, "If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress."

"I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It's going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go."

The final series of the "Game of Thrones" TV show aired last year (19), with the TV series overtaking Martin's books due to the long delay in completing "The Winds of Winter".