 
 

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel
WENN
TV

In an update to fans, George R.R. Martin credits self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic for him making steady progress on his latest work, 'The Winds of Winter'.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin is planning to finish his latest "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel by next year (21).

Fans of his books, and the hit HBO fantasy series based on them, have long been kept waiting for new installments, with the last, "A Dance with Dragons", coming out in 2011 as the first season of the TV show aired.

However, in an update published on his blog, the 71-year-old novelist told fans the COVID-19 pandemic means he is making swift progress on the next book, "The Winds of Winter", and plans to have it "done" in time for a trip to Wellington, New Zealand "next year."

He wrote that he is working on the novel in "an actual cabin in the mountains" and is staying healthy by self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

Updating fans on his work, George added, "If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress."

"I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It's going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go."

The final series of the "Game of Thrones" TV show aired last year (19), with the TV series overtaking Martin's books due to the long delay in completing "The Winds of Winter".

You can share this post!

Bill Cosby's Wife 'Very Pleased' Pennsylvania Supreme Court Agreed to Hear Appeal

Brendon Urie Demands Donald Trump to Stop Playing Panic At the Disco's Song
Related Posts
'Game of Thrones' Stars Reuniting for 'Dungeons and Dragons' Challenge

'Game of Thrones' Stars Reuniting for 'Dungeons and Dragons' Challenge

Emilia Clarke Still 'Mad' Her 'Game of Thrones' Character Didn't Get Happy Ending

Emilia Clarke Still 'Mad' Her 'Game of Thrones' Character Didn't Get Happy Ending

'Game of Thrones' Filmed an Alternate Ending for Final Season

'Game of Thrones' Filmed an Alternate Ending for Final Season

Emilia Clarke Criticizes 'Game of Throne', Says She's Pressured to Do Nude Scenes

Emilia Clarke Criticizes 'Game of Throne', Says She's Pressured to Do Nude Scenes

Most Read
'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt
TV

'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel