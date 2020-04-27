French Montana on Young Thug Beef: It's a 'Miscommunication'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - French Montana appeared to downplay his feud with fellow rapper Young Thug. The two have been trading insults publicly, but French said in a new interview that they were only having a "miscommunication."

During her appearance on "The Joprah Show" on Instagram Live, French told Fat Joe, "I want the people to know, all I did was stand up for myself at every situation." He went on saying, "The Jim Jones beef, that was Max [B] beef but he's my brother, so his beef is my beef. And I beefed with Jim 15 years 'cause of Max, and I still didn't squash the beef with Jim until Max said, 'It's all good.' So that's what type of guy I am."

"You not gonna come and call me a fool knowing it was about something else that had nothing to do with me and Kendrick [Lamar]," he continued. "It was wack and I hated that it happened like that since it’s Ramadan, it's my second-day fasting. I want to do the positive thing here and stay out the way of trouble 'cause at the end of the day, me, Thug, and Kendrick is three different artists."

"I just feel like I want everybody to do their thing. I ain't got no beef with him. It wasn't no real beef. It was a miscommunication," French insisted.

The tension between the three rappers started after French said in an interview with Complex News, "I could go against anybody. You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I might outshine him. Not because I'm a better rapper, or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits."

He went on explaining, "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you want to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

That remarks didn't sit well with Thugger. However, it seemed like the beef between Thug and French started back in 2019. Thug took to his Instagram account to share a screencap of him firing shots in French's Instagram DM back in August 2019 that appeared to hint that they were beefing over a girl. "Don't play with me like these rapper boys goofy a** n***a. And this s**t ain't even bout no h** u can have the hoe it's about my face card buster," Thug wrote in the DMs. "What cha mouth f**k n***a. Ya mama a h**. U know what I'm with p***y."