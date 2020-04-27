Tom Hanks Jokingly Asks Credit for Future Coronavirus Vaccine as He and Rita Wilson Donate Blood

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Forest Gump' actor reveals he and his wife 'just found out that we do carry the antibodies' for the novel virus, and are ready to donate their blood and plasma to help find the antidote.

AceShowbiz - Tom Hanks has made light of his contribution to the research of the coronavirus vaccine. Weeks after making full recovery from COVID-19, the "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" actor joked that a cure for the novel virus should be called "Hank-ccine" since he and wife Rita Wilson are donating their blood for it.

During an appearance on NPR's podcast "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!", the 63-year-old Hollywood star shared that he and his actress/singer wife have been asked to donate their blood. "A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," he confided.

"We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine," the "Saving Private Ryan" star went on sharing.

In the same interview, Hanks further offered an update on his and Wilson's current condition. "We are just fine, dandy," the two-time Oscar winner told the host, Peter Sagal. "We had all of the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else."

Days prior to Hanks' revelation, his wife Wilson told "CBS This Morning" co-anchor Gayle King that they have donated their blood for the vaccine research. In her first interview since she and her actor husband tested positive for the virus, the "Mamma Mia!" executive producer revealed they have "recently been part of a (research) study and we've donated our blood, and we're waiting to hear back if our antibodies will be helpful in developing a vaccine."

Wilson further explained that the doctors wanted to see if they were "able to donate plasma that can be used as donation to other people who are suffering from the virus because [they] are immune."

Recalling that she "felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started" by the time she tested positive, Wilson admitted that she was given controversial drug chloroquine.

"I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or if it was just time for the fever to break," she said of the effectiveness of the medicine. "The fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo and my muscles felt very weak."