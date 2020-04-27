Robert Pattinson Not Relaxing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown to Ensure He Stays Fit for 'The Batman'

Warner Bros. Movie

The actor best known for his portrayal as Edward Cullen in 'Twilight' is said to have difficulties in maintaining his figure since coronavirus put the production of his upcoming movie on indefinite hiatus.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Robert Pattinson is taking his role in "The Batman" very seriously. While the production of the upcoming superhero movie has been put on indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor best known for his portrayal as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" film series is still reportedly working hard to maintain his fit body.

Though following the self-isolation guidelines with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in London, the 33-year-old star did not put his guard down when it came to his physique. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife, "Things are going well, they're good spending all their time together [but] Rob's not totally relaxing with her because he has to stay in top form for Batman."

The insider further spilled that the Cedric Diggory of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" has been "training for several hours a day." The inside source added, "He's still working with coaches, he's actually quite busy with work even though Batman has stopped filming. He's still working with his trainer nearly every day, just on-line."

Insisting that the situation was "not easy" for the ex-boyfriend of Kristen Stewart, the so-called source claimed it was "taking a huge amount of discipline for Rob to stay shoot ready." The source went on to note, "The hardest part is there's no timeline, no one knows when they'll be able to shoot again."

"Rob is so ready to get back on 'The Batman' set because he has gotten in the best shape of his life for it, but it has been difficult," the insider explained, sharing that the quarantine workout was "really something he has had to get used to, eating differently and remaining fit for the role and the suit. It is very demanding but this role can be a game-changer for Rob."

The insider additionally pointed out that this is a chance for him to prove to doubtful DC fans that he is the right one for the lead role. "Sure, he is well accomplished in acting and has done a lot to prove himself but he is now in rarefied air," the insider said.

"Not everyone can be Batman, it is a very big test that he is taking beyond seriously because he wants to prove that he is worth it and really wants the fans to enjoy his take," the source continued. "So being in the best shape of his life is a struggle, but well worth it in the long run."