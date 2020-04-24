Young Thug and French Montana Appear to Fight Over Woman in Summer 2019

Instagram Celebrity

Thug and French have been trading shots on social media following the latter's controversial remarks about beating Kendrick Lamar at festival, but the tension between them has apparently ignited since last year.

AceShowbiz - Young Thug and French Montana are currently beefing after the latter claimed in an interview that he'd outshine Kendrick Lamar because he has more hits than him, and Thug was among those who argued with his statement. Now, Thugger shared receipts that the tension between him and French has always been there since 2019.

Thug took to his Instagram account to share a screencap of him firing shots in French's Instagram DM back in August 2019. "Don't play with me like these rapper boys goofy ass n***a. And this s**t ain't even bout no h** u can have the hoe it's about my face card buster," Thug wrote in the DMs. "What cha mouth f**k n***a. Ya mama a h**. U know what I'm with p***y."

Later he continued, "It can go whereva u want it to go Lil n***a, y'all busters no what's up." In a separate message, he added, "It's up with me."

While the image showed that French had seen the messages, it seemed like he never replied.

This arrived after Thug blasted French for his comments about having more hits than Kendrick. "You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I might outshine him. Not because I'm a better rapper, or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits," he said in an interview.

While Kendrick stayed mum, Thug took to social media to share his opinion on the matter. "Listen, bro. Get out of your feelings. I'm only speaking from an artist standpoint. You do not have nowhere near more hits than Kendrick Lamar, whatsoever. You probably won't ever have more hits than buddy. So, get that out of your head. I don't know what you're taking, but get that out of your head," he said in a video.

From there, the two rappers threw insults at each other and at one point, Thug brought Meek Mill into the mix by claiming that he'd ask the "Going Bad" rapper to send him footage of French getting knocked out. The "Writing on the Walls" rapper then responded by claiming that he'd give him a million dollars if Thug could show him the footage. He also threatened to expose him.