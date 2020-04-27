DaBaby's 'Blame It on Baby' Dethrones The Weeknd's 'After Hours' on Billboard 200 Chart

Music

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meet the new winner of this week's Billboard 200 chart! Dethroning The Weeknd's "After Hours" which has been ruling the chart for a month, DaBaby's "Blame It on Baby" debuts atop the chart in the week ending April 23. The set has earned 124,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the sum, 110,000 are in SEA units with 12,000 being in album sales. Meanwhile, 3,000 are in the form of TEA units. The set marks the eighth week in a row where an R&B/hip-hop title takes the No. 1 spot, the longest stretch for the genre in over a year.

Falling one spot is former chart-topper "After Hours" by "The Weeknd". It tallies 55,000 equivalent album units. Following it up is Lil Uzi Vert's "Eternal Atake" which is unmoved at No. 3 with 54,000 units.

This week also sees Fiona Apple returning to the chart after nearly eight years after her new album "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" opens at No. 4 with 44,000 equivalent album units. The new set follows her 2012 album "The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do", which peaked at No. 3 on the July 7, 2012-dated list.

Plummeting from No. 4 to No. 5 is Lil Baby "My Turn" that earns 42,000 equivalent album units. Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" is stationary at No. 6 with 37,000 units, while Bad Bunny's "YHLQMDLG" dips from No. 5 to No. 7 with 36,000 units earned.

Taking No. 8 is Roddy Ricch's "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" which falls one spot with 34,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 in this week's chart are Rod Wave's "Pray 4 Love" and Tory Lanez's "The New Toronto 3". "Pray 4 Love" is steady at No. 9 with 32,000 unit, while "The New Toronto 3" sees a drastic drop from No. 2 to No. 10 in its second week with 28,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (Week ending April 23, 2020):