 
 

DaBaby's 'Blame It on Baby' Dethrones The Weeknd's 'After Hours' on Billboard 200 Chart

DaBaby's 'Blame It on Baby' Dethrones The Weeknd's 'After Hours' on Billboard 200 Chart
Music

This week also sees Fiona Apple making a return to the chart after nearly eight years after her new album 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters' opens at No. 4 with 44,000 equivalent album units.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meet the new winner of this week's Billboard 200 chart! Dethroning The Weeknd's "After Hours" which has been ruling the chart for a month, DaBaby's "Blame It on Baby" debuts atop the chart in the week ending April 23. The set has earned 124,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the sum, 110,000 are in SEA units with 12,000 being in album sales. Meanwhile, 3,000 are in the form of TEA units. The set marks the eighth week in a row where an R&B/hip-hop title takes the No. 1 spot, the longest stretch for the genre in over a year.

Falling one spot is former chart-topper "After Hours" by "The Weeknd". It tallies 55,000 equivalent album units. Following it up is Lil Uzi Vert's "Eternal Atake" which is unmoved at No. 3 with 54,000 units.

This week also sees Fiona Apple returning to the chart after nearly eight years after her new album "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" opens at No. 4 with 44,000 equivalent album units. The new set follows her 2012 album "The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do", which peaked at No. 3 on the July 7, 2012-dated list.

Plummeting from No. 4 to No. 5 is Lil Baby "My Turn" that earns 42,000 equivalent album units. Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" is stationary at No. 6 with 37,000 units, while Bad Bunny's "YHLQMDLG" dips from No. 5 to No. 7 with 36,000 units earned.

Taking No. 8 is Roddy Ricch's "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" which falls one spot with 34,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 in this week's chart are Rod Wave's "Pray 4 Love" and Tory Lanez's "The New Toronto 3". "Pray 4 Love" is steady at No. 9 with 32,000 unit, while "The New Toronto 3" sees a drastic drop from No. 2 to No. 10 in its second week with 28,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (Week ending April 23, 2020):

  1. "Blame It on Baby" - DaBaby (124,000 units)
  2. "After Hours" - The Weeknd (55,000 units)
  3. "Eternal Atake" - Lil Uzi Vert (54,000 units)
  4. "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" - Fiona Apple (44,000 units)
  5. "My Turn" - Lil Baby (42,000 units)
  6. "Hollywood's Bleeding" - Post Malone (37,000 units)
  7. "YHLQMDLG" - Bad Bunny (36,000 units)
  8. "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" - Roddy Ricch (34,000 units)
  9. "Pray 4 Love" - Rod Wave (32,000 units)
  10. "The New Toronto 3" - Tory Lanez (28,000 units)

You can share this post!

Lil Uzi Vert Shares a Screenshot Image of Rihanna Flashing Her Underwear

Offset's Baby Mama Appears to Taunt Cardi B With Nicki Minaj's Brazen Rant
Related Posts
DaBaby's 'Blame It on Baby' Dethrones The Weeknd's 'After Hours' on Billboard 200 Chart

DaBaby's 'Blame It on Baby' Dethrones The Weeknd's 'After Hours' on Billboard 200 Chart

DaBaby Tries to Score a Date With Ashanti Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over

DaBaby Tries to Score a Date With Ashanti Once Coronavirus Lockdown Is Over

DaBaby Heavily Trolled Over His New Album

DaBaby Heavily Trolled Over His New Album

DaBaby Breaks Quarantine to Hang Out With Celebrity Crush Raven-Symone Amid Coronavirus Crisis

DaBaby Breaks Quarantine to Hang Out With Celebrity Crush Raven-Symone Amid Coronavirus Crisis

DaniLeigh Shuts Down DaBaby Romance Rumors

DaniLeigh Shuts Down DaBaby Romance Rumors

Most Read
BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Accused of Stealing Choreography From Black Dancer

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

Beastie Boys Regrets Firing Female Drummer From the Band

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

Juice WRLD Gets Animated in Music Video for First Posthumous Song

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

One Direction Members Tell Liam Payne to Shut Up About Their Reunion

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

Carrie Underwood Joins Saturday Line-Up for Virtual Stagecoach Festival

6ix9ine Asks Judge to Allow Him to Film Backyard Music Videos

6ix9ine Asks Judge to Allow Him to Film Backyard Music Videos

Alicia Keys Pays Tribute to Covid-19 Heroes With New Song

Alicia Keys Pays Tribute to Covid-19 Heroes With New Song

Mick Jagger Responds to Paul McCartney's Claim That Beatles Are Better Than Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger Responds to Paul McCartney's Claim That Beatles Are Better Than Rolling Stones

Insane Clown Posse Pushes Back Gathering of the Juggalos to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Insane Clown Posse Pushes Back Gathering of the Juggalos to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Travis Scott Breaks Record With 12M Viewers During Video Game Concert

Travis Scott Breaks Record With 12M Viewers During Video Game Concert

New Kids on the Block Hook Up With Boyz II Men for Coronavirus Benefit Single

New Kids on the Block Hook Up With Boyz II Men for Coronavirus Benefit Single

Dawes Frontman and Real Estate to Be Part of Grateful Dead Virtual Tribute

Dawes Frontman and Real Estate to Be Part of Grateful Dead Virtual Tribute