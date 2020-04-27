Lil Uzi Vert Shares a Screenshot Image of Rihanna Flashing Her Underwear

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

This is not the first time for Uzi to publicly show his affection for Rihanna as back in 2019, the Philadelphia rapper tweeted that he would be waiting for her, who was dating Hassan Jameel at the time.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - At this point, it's no secret that Lil Uzi Vert has a crush on Rihanna. The rapper makes it clear once again in his latest Instagram Story post in which he re-posted the "Diamonds" hitmaker's racy Boomerang video.

On Saturday, April 25, Rihanna shared on her account a video of her showing off a piece from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The Barbadian star flashed her toned abs while donning a black shirt which she playfully lifted.

In the Boomerang clip, the "Umbrella" singer put the emphasize on her black sheer underwear. Seemingly attempting to get her fans to buy the sexy piece, Rihanna included a swipe up link to the Savage X Fenty official website.

Uzi apparently caught wind of the post and he didn't waste time to react to it. Showing that he appreciated the video, the rapper took a blurry screenshot of her story before posting the picture on his own.

This is not the first time for Uzi to show his affection for Rihanna publicly. Back in November 2019, the Philadelphia rapper tweeted that he would be waiting for Rihanna, who was dating Hassan Jameel at the time, before making a move. "I think when I become THE ONE she will be my friend till that day I don't wanna hear about her she 2 perfect," so he wrote in the now-deleted post. The next day, Uzi sounded skeptical as he wrote, "Hell no she would never look at me."

However, the queen didn't think so. She sent a signed copy of her recently-released 500-page visual autobiography to the rapper. Uzi took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the precious gift. "To my n**** Uzi," Rihanna wrote on the first page.