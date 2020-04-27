 
 

Lil Uzi Vert Shares a Screenshot Image of Rihanna Flashing Her Underwear

Lil Uzi Vert Shares a Screenshot Image of Rihanna Flashing Her Underwear
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

This is not the first time for Uzi to publicly show his affection for Rihanna as back in 2019, the Philadelphia rapper tweeted that he would be waiting for her, who was dating Hassan Jameel at the time.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - At this point, it's no secret that Lil Uzi Vert has a crush on Rihanna. The rapper makes it clear once again in his latest Instagram Story post in which he re-posted the "Diamonds" hitmaker's racy Boomerang video.

On Saturday, April 25, Rihanna shared on her account a video of her showing off a piece from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The Barbadian star flashed her toned abs while donning a black shirt which she playfully lifted.

In the Boomerang clip, the "Umbrella" singer put the emphasize on her black sheer underwear. Seemingly attempting to get her fans to buy the sexy piece, Rihanna included a swipe up link to the Savage X Fenty official website.

Uzi apparently caught wind of the post and he didn't waste time to react to it. Showing that he appreciated the video, the rapper took a blurry screenshot of her story before posting the picture on his own.

This is not the first time for Uzi to show his affection for Rihanna publicly. Back in November 2019, the Philadelphia rapper tweeted that he would be waiting for Rihanna, who was dating Hassan Jameel at the time, before making a move. "I think when I become THE ONE she will be my friend till that day I don't wanna hear about her she 2 perfect," so he wrote in the now-deleted post. The next day, Uzi sounded skeptical as he wrote, "Hell no she would never look at me."

However, the queen didn't think so. She sent a signed copy of her recently-released 500-page visual autobiography to the rapper. Uzi took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the precious gift. "To my n**** Uzi," Rihanna wrote on the first page.

You can share this post!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Reason for Split Revealed: It Had Nothing to Do With Cheating
Related Posts
Lil Uzi Vert Shares a Screenshot Image of Rihanna Flashing Her Underwear

Lil Uzi Vert Shares a Screenshot Image of Rihanna Flashing Her Underwear

Lil Uzi Vert Appears to Sarcastically Laugh at Playboi Carti's New Song

Lil Uzi Vert Appears to Sarcastically Laugh at Playboi Carti's New Song

Lil Uzi Vert Rules Billboard 200 Chart for a Second Week With 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert Rules Billboard 200 Chart for a Second Week With 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert Urges Fans to Stop Being Petty With Ebro Darden Over 2016 Diss

Lil Uzi Vert Urges Fans to Stop Being Petty With Ebro Darden Over 2016 Diss

Lil Uzi Vert Reaches Out to Artist Accusing Him of Plagiarism Over 'That Way' Cover Art

Lil Uzi Vert Reaches Out to Artist Accusing Him of Plagiarism Over 'That Way' Cover Art

Most Read
Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong
Celebrity

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Kanye West Blasts Forbes for Not Knowing 'How to Count' After Being Declared a Billionaire

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

Jennifer Williams' Range Rover Allegedly Stolen by Conman

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

'RHOBH' Sutton Stracke Backtracks on Rihanna's Fenty Diss Following Backlash

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Jodie Turner-Smith Returns to Social Media With 'I'm a Mother' Declaration

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck Sell Their Shared Penthouse Following Feud

Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure

Sophie Turner Calls Donald Trump 'Moron' for Suggesting Disinfectant Injections as COVID-19 Cure

DJ Pauly D Shocks Internet as He Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo

DJ Pauly D Shocks Internet as He Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo