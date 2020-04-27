Tony Bennett Battles COVID-19 Lockdown Blues With 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' Sing-A-Long

Instagram Music

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Crooner Tony Bennett helped to boost morale across San Francisco, California on Saturday (April 25) by leading a sing-a-long of his signature tune, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco".

The veteran musician encouraged fans in the city, and worldwide, to join in the feel-good event to honour coronavirus frontline workers by belting out the song from isolation, and sharing the footage on social media.

Prior to the virtual performance, Bennett posted on Twitter, "I am so proud to see San Francisco come together and make a difference during this uncertain time."

"Today at 12pm PDT, we'll sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' together from home. I encourage you to join, record your performance, and share online! #SingOutSF".

Bennett came up with the idea with San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Maillard Shultz, who wanted to find a way to raise locals' spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

She told the San Francisco Chronicle, "I thought, maybe we sing that song and it will be a good morale booster. It will tell them that we will be back. We will conquer this."

Among those taking part were staffmembers from the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Fire Department, and religious officials at the Grace Cathedral, who played the hit over its church bells.

"San Francisco has been in my heart for over 50 years," Bennett, 93, shared in a statement.

"I am so proud and impressed with how the City by the Bay has continued to 'bend the curve' during the COVID-19 crisis and serve as an inspiration to the world of how together and alone we can make a difference."

He added on Twitter, "Thanks to all who took part in yesterday's sing along in an act of unity. My heart will always be with you San Francisco! #SingOutSF".

Bennett has been doing his part to keep fans entertained in isolation and help raise relief funds by joining the line-up for the #JerseyForJersey benefit gig, which aired on TV on Wednesday.

He performed Nat King Cole's Smile, while Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, SZA, Charlie Puth, Whoopi Goldberg, and Danny DeVito also made appearances.