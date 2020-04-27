Kodak Blacks Wants to Meet With Donald Trump to Share 'Brilliant Idea'

WENN Celebrity

Fans weigh in on the rapper's open letter for POTUS as one of them thinks that the it's only the results of Kodak's boredom while someone else accuses him of being 'high af.'

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black proposed an in-prison meeting with President Donald Trump. On Sunday, April 26, the incarcerated rapper shared an open letter directed to POTUS, claiming that he's got a "brilliant idea."

"Tell Donald Trump to pull-up on me, I got a brilliant idea," so he wrote on the letter that he posted on his Instagram account. "I thought of something back in Miami but I dismissed it ['cause] I be thinking I b crazy sometimes. This s**t keep following me tho!"

"This ain't got nothing to do with my wrongful conviction, come see me I got my corona mask on," the South Florida rapper continued. Feeling confident with his idea, he added, "@RealDonaldTrump if it's not worth anything you can kill me."

Fans weighed in on the matter in the comment section. Thinking that the open letter was only the results of Kodak's boredom, someone wrote, "My dawg just bored at this point." A fan simply believed that the rapper had "Lost yo mind," with a user accsusing him of being "high af."

Another fan, meanwhile, demanded that "somebody take this man phone." A naysayer also told Kodak that all of this would be in vain because "Donald trump don't give a f**k about you." However, some others called Kodak "a genius."

Donald Trump has yet to respond to Kodak's proposition.

Kodak is currently serving his 46-month jail time on federal weapons charges. The "Wake Up in the Sky" star was initially set to be released in August 2022. However, he pleaded guilty to an additional gun charge in New York back in March and was sentenced to another 12 months. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, his current expected release date is now on October 7, 2022.

Despite being in prison, Kodak keeps making headlines. Prior to this, he had online feud with YoungBoy Never Broke Again after he accused the Baton Rouge rapper of cooperating with police in stabbing case involving his girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather (YaYa Mayweather).