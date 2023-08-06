 

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Cover Images/NANCY RIVERA
Celebrity

In a television interview following her husband's passing, Susan Crow talks about the jazz icon's final days before he succumbed to his illness amid a struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.

AceShowbiz - Tony Bennett made sure his wife know how much he loved her just moments before he died. The legendary crooner - who announced his Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis in 2016 - passed away in July at the age of 96 and now his widow Susan Crow - whom he tied the knot with in 2007 - has revealed he told her that he loved her each and every day right up until he passed.

"That he loved me. Yeah. He would wake up every day and still say that. He woke up happy every day. Even if he had had a bad day or night, he didn't remember it. That was the only blessing. He woke up happy. And he's just like, 'Susan. You're the best thing that ever happened to me.' And he would say that to me all the time," she replied during an appearance on "The Today Show" when asked what Tony's last words were.

The "I Left My Heart in San Fransico" singer was renowned for his performances with singers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, had sold millions of records around the world, and won 20 Grammys - including a lifetime achievement award - during his glittering career, which saw him perform and record even after his diagnosis.

Tony - who was initially married to Patricia Beech from 1952 until 1971 and then to Sandra Grant from 1971 until 1983 - is also survived his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, as well as his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and nine grandchildren.

Following his death, "Telephone" hitmaker Lady Gaga posted an emotional tribute in which she recalled their "true" friendship. She wrote on Instagram, "I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together."

"With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony and I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real."

