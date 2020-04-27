'Duck Dynasty' Star Willie Robertson's Family 'Shook Up' After Being Targeted in Drive-By Shooting

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star's properties in West Monroe, where his family is staying during the quarantine, are struck by eight to ten bullets during the shooting in 'broad daylight.'

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson's family was targeted in a drive-by shooting on Friday, April 24. The reality TV star's properties in West Monroe, Louisiana were struck by eight to ten bullets, with one of the shots going through the bedroom window of the home where son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate McEachern and their infant child.

Luckily, no one was injured, but Willie admitted that the incident left the family feeling frightened. "We were pretty shook up," he said in an interview with USA Today Network on Sunday. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property."

Willie's property and the houses on it are behind a fence and gate and located far off of the road. The 48-year-old said multiple witnesses saw the truck, in which the suspects were riding, passing by the property at least once before firing the shots at 2:33 P.M.

Willie said many members of his family are living at his and wife Korie's home during the coronavirus lockdown, including their daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband Christian Huff. Willie, however, "had just gone to the store when [the shooting] happened."

"Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about 5 minutes before," he shared. "It was broad daylight." The Duck Commander CEO added that he's "100% certain" the suspects were targeting his family or his property, "but I don't know why."

No arrests have been made so far. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting. "I've been in close contact with the investigators," Willie said of the potential suspects. "It seems local to me, but I can't be sure."

Witnesses described one of the suspects, who drove a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims, as a young white male in his teens or early 20s. It's believed that there were other occupants in the vehicle, but a description isn't available.

The suspects' vehicle was captured on surveillance footage.

The suspects' vehicle was captured on surveillance footage, which still shot has been obtained by TMZ.