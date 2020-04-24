 
 

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

The 'Rap Game' co-creator joins Cardi B, becoming the latest celebrity to slam Governor Brian Kemp over decision to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Rap and R&B mogul Jermaine Dupri is urging city officials in his native Atlanta, Georgia not to re-open the city as it could lead to a spike in coronavirus cases for members of the black community.

The state's governor, Brian Kemp, has given officials the OK to gradually scale back lockdown orders and kickstart businesses beginning on Friday, April 24, 2020, but the producer is taking a stand against the decision, insisting the politician is putting his community at risk.

The star has released a passionate video statement, noting the coronavirus is killing African-Americans at a disproportionately high rate, and that Georgia ranks last in virus testing.

"People think black people in Atlanta can't wait to get outside," he said. "That don't need to happen. This virus has its highest kill rate with black people. On top of that, Georgia ranks last in testing (sic)."

Calling Kemp's decision "reckless and unilateral," Jermaine has called on fans to use the power of the "black dollar" and refuse to spend money at re-opened establishments.

"The city moves by the back dollar," he added. "Don't die cause' you board (sic)."

Dupri isn't the only major Atlanta figure attacking the Governor's plans to re-open the city - the city's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, is also encouraging people to use "common sense" and continue to stay at home.

"Listen to the health care professionals and use your common sense," she told MSNBC earlier this week. "This virus has not gone away."

And rapper Cardi B, who lives in Georgia with her husband Offset and daughter Kulture, recently slammed Governor Kemp online for lifting lockdown measures in a move she believes is premature.

