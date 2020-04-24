 
 

The Rolling Stones Debuts First Song in Seven Years 'Ghost Town'

Music

Mick Jagger and his rocker bandmates have released a comeback single called 'Living in a Ghost Town' which marks their rock band's first original song since 2012.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones have thrilled fans by releasing their first new track in over seven years.

"Living in a Ghost Town" was written during the band's recent recording sessions and Mick Jagger and his bandmates completed it in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

It's the group's first original tune since 2012's "Doom and Gloom" and "One More Shot", which both appeared on greatest hits album "GRRR!".

"The Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we're living in right now...," Jagger explains. "I hope you like it."

Bandmate Keith Richards adds, "So, let's cut a long story short. We cut this track well over a year ago in L.A. for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then s**t hit the fan. Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it. Stay safe!"

The new release comes days after the Stones performed "You Can't Always Get What You Want" as part of Global Citizen's "One World: Together at Home" virtual COVID-19 relief concert last weekend.

