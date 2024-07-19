Jermaine Dupri Calls Steph Curry 'Ironic' for Disapproving of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

AceShowbiz - Jermaine Dupri has weighed in on Steph Curry disapproving of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us". The record producer said it's "ironic" for the professional basketball player for suggesting that the Drake diss track is played out.

"The reason why it's no male stars in Hip-Hop anymore that have the impact that LL COOL J has and had, is because the goal in Hip-Hop used to be impact," the 51-year-old said in a video posted on Wednesday, July 17. "Not sales, not charts; impact. How hard (pause) you could impact the streets. That's no longer the goal, and to me, is the sole reason why rap is not what rap used to be. Because n***as don't care about impacting the streets no more."

In the caption, Jermaine wrote, "I just saw Steph's reaction to the Kendrick record and I thought it was very ironic." He then explained, "Because what he is feeling is a record impacting the streets and this new generation is not used to that. I'm sure many of ya'll don't understand what I'm saying, so let me know your thoughts!"

Jermaine's post arrived after footage of Team USA basketball players warming up for their game against Serbia ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral. The chart-topping Drake diss played in the background, but Steph got sick of hearing it.

"It's not the only song in America," the athlete joked before LeBron James chimed in. "I love it," he replied with a shrug before seemingly saying he was ready to hear "something else."

DJ Jazzy Jeff also shared his opinion among the responses. "I think what the issue is we used to have a few songs with this impact at the same time to spread it out alil more," he said. "Because we haven’t had a Lean Back or a In Da Club in so long."