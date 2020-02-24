Pop Smoke's Family Plans Private Gathering in Brooklyn

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Pop Smoke's loved ones are set to hold a remembrance of the late rapper this weekend. According to a new report, the private gathering will take place this Sunday, March 1 in his native Brooklyn.

A source shares to TMZ that Pop Smoke's family is currently taking care of some final formal business. They will later take his body back to New York soon where they will hold the prayer and grief service.

The site, however, adds that the upcoming remembrance will not be memorial service or burial for Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. His family is planning to hold that at a later date.

Pop Smoke died after being gunned down by masked men in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, February 19 in a home robbery. He was then taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports claimed it was a robbery gone wrong. However, according to the people who had seen the surveillance camera, it looked like a targeted hit because the men who broke into the home didn't seem to carry anything when they left.

It was speculated that Pop Smoke was set up after police confirmed that the 911 call about the break-in to the Hollywood Hills home he was staying in came from another state. Speaking to the press, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Steve Lurie revealed that law enforcement received a call just before 5 A.M. ET from "someone back East" who reported that one of their friend's homes was being broken into and that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Lurie also stated that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house during the incident and that between two and six people broke into the home. However, it remains unknown if it was a targeted or random attack.