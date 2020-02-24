 
 

Pop Smoke's Family Plans Private Gathering in Brooklyn

Pop Smoke's Family Plans Private Gathering in Brooklyn
Instagram
Celebrity

A source shares that the late rapper's family is currently taking care of some final formal business before taking his back to his native Brooklyn for a private gathering this weekend.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop Smoke's loved ones are set to hold a remembrance of the late rapper this weekend. According to a new report, the private gathering will take place this Sunday, March 1 in his native Brooklyn.

A source shares to TMZ that Pop Smoke's family is currently taking care of some final formal business. They will later take his body back to New York soon where they will hold the prayer and grief service.

The site, however, adds that the upcoming remembrance will not be memorial service or burial for Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. His family is planning to hold that at a later date.

Pop Smoke died after being gunned down by masked men in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, February 19 in a home robbery. He was then taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports claimed it was a robbery gone wrong. However, according to the people who had seen the surveillance camera, it looked like a targeted hit because the men who broke into the home didn't seem to carry anything when they left.

It was speculated that Pop Smoke was set up after police confirmed that the 911 call about the break-in to the Hollywood Hills home he was staying in came from another state. Speaking to the press, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Steve Lurie revealed that law enforcement received a call just before 5 A.M. ET from "someone back East" who reported that one of their friend's homes was being broken into and that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Lurie also stated that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house during the incident and that between two and six people broke into the home. However, it remains unknown if it was a targeted or random attack.

You can share this post!

Taiki Waititi Named Potential 'Deadpool 3' Director

Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj
Related Posts
Pop Smoke's Family Plans Private Gathering in Brooklyn

Pop Smoke's Family Plans Private Gathering in Brooklyn

Pop Smoke Was Killed by Gunshot to His Torso, Coroners Confirm

Pop Smoke Was Killed by Gunshot to His Torso, Coroners Confirm

Pop Smoke's Death Investigated by His Family Amid Rumors of Targeted Hit

Pop Smoke's Death Investigated by His Family Amid Rumors of Targeted Hit

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media