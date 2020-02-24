Taiki Waititi Named Potential 'Deadpool 3' Director

WENN/20th Century Fox/Instar Movie

AceShowbiz - Taiki Waititi may reunite with Ryan Reynolds for "Deadpool 3". The "Thor: Ragnarok" helmer is reportedly being eyed to direct the follow-up to 2018's "Deadpool 2", which will have the Canadian actor reprising his role as the Merc with a Mouth.

According to We Got This Covered, the New Zealand filmmaker is one of the names being considered to fill the director's chair, which remains empty as it was reported in 2016 that Fox was looking for a separate director from "Deadpool 2" to helm the third movie. It's unknown, though, who else are on the studio's list of potential director for "Deadpool 3".

Back in May 2018, "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch expressed his interest in returning for another Deadpool movie, though he was only signed for the second installment. "I would be grateful to work on something [starring Reynolds' Deadpool] again. It just depends on time and place, so we'll see what happens," he said at the time.

Despite the success of "Deadpool 2" which set the record for the second-best opening for an R-rated film behind the original, "Deadpool 3" has not been officially announced.

Following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney in early 2019, there was a question at which direction the R-rated film franchise would take under the supervision of Disney, which has been focusing on family friendly content. Disney CEO Bob Iger later said that Deadpool would be integrated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that the company would be willing to make future R-rated Deadpool films "as long as we let the audiences know what's coming."

In October 2019, Reese and Wernick, who penned the first two films, said that they had a script in development, but were waiting for approval from Marvel Studios to begin production on the third film. Reese confirmed, "[Deadpool] will live in the R-rated universe that we've created, and hopefully we'll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that."

Later in December 2019, Reynolds said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that "Deadpool 3" is in the works. "We're working on it right now with the whole team," he said, before adding, "We're over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy."

As for Waititi, he recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing "Jojo Rabbit", hereby becoming the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar. He previously worked with Reynolds when both of them star in 2011's "Green Lantern", which ended up being the biggest movie flop in their careers.