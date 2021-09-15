 
 

Pop Smoke's Mom Shares Heartbreaking Pics of Her Cleaning Up His Gravesite After Vandalism

After the 'Welcome to the Party' spitter's crypt was badly destroyed by vandals, his mother visits her late son's final resting place and says, '[We] talked to each other and to him.'

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop Smoke's mother has given an update after his gravesite was badly damaged by some vandals over the weekend. Making use of her Instagram page, Audrey Jackson let out some photos showing how the crypt looks like now after she cleaned it up.

In her post dated September 13, Audrey included several photos showing his son's gravesite having been fixed, with a solid marble plague replacing the cracked one. The newly-placed marble plague, however, is yet to be engraved with the late rapper's name.

In two of the photos, Audrey was seen kneeling in front of the crypt, with white and blue flowers placed on the ground near it. She captioned the snaps, "We cleaned up. We sat and talked to each other and to him."

Audrey also shared a photo of the place before they cleaned it up and a video of marble debris from the smashed crypt. "So, chips leftover from either them trying to break in or from it being fixed to at least have it covered," she said in the video. "But this was unnecessary, whoever you are."

Another video showed Pop Smoke's father sweeping up whatever left by the vandals on the gravesite. "Whoever you are, you have my attention. Now what!?" Aubrey wrote in the caption of the post.

Responding to Aubrey's post, Cleopatra Bernard, mother of the late XXXTentacion, expressed her sympathy as commenting, "I'm so sorry. People are sick."

As reported before, the vandalism appeared to take place sometime between 2:30 P.M. on Friday, September 10 and 2 P.M. on Saturday, September 11. Police were called to the scene around 2 P.M. on Saturday after an employee discovered the damaged crypt.

The vandals smashed the marble plague bearing Pop Smoke's real name Bashar Barakah Jackson and there were drag marks along the ground, indicating the vandals might have gotten into the "Dior" spitter's tomb. There was other debris left scattered on the ground near the mausoleum, including what looked like burned and discarded joints, as well as flowers.

Police are investigating the vandalism, but no arrests have been made. The authorities appear to have a hard time identifying the culprits as there were no cameras in the area.

