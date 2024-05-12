Whoopi Goldberg Loves 'Hit-and-Run' Hookups, Admits She's 'Fundamentally Selfish'

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

In candid discussions, the 'Sister Act' actress reveals her steadfast stance on marriage and the allure of 'hit-and-run' relationships as she discusses her personal life in a new interview.

May 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg, the esteemed EGOT winner and star of iconic films such as "Sister Act," has long been vocal about her views on marriage and relationships. Even at the age of 68, Goldberg's perspective remains unchanged, expressing a distinct preference for casual relationships over the commitments of marriage. This insight into Goldberg's personal life sheds light on her approach to individual freedom and the conscious choices that have shaped her journey.

In recent appearances on "The Don Lemon Show" and "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?", Goldberg candidly shared her thoughts on not wanting to remarry, despite having been married three times in the past. Her marriages to Alvin Martin, David Claessen, and Lyle Trachtenberg all ended in divorce, with the last marriage concluding in 1995.

Despite societal expectations and conventions surrounding marriage, Goldberg found that these experiences solidified her belief in pursuing what genuinely fulfills her, rather than adhering to traditional marital norms.

Goldberg's comments reveal a profound understanding of self, emphasizing a life filled with independence and self-care. She remarked, "I am fundamentally a selfish person," not in a negative connotation but as a recognition of her need for personal space and freedom.

This self-awareness extends to her erotic life as well; Goldberg openly talks about enjoying "hit-and-run" hookups, a term she uses to describe casual sexual encounters without the trappings of commitment or monogamy. This candidness about her preferences challenges conventional narratives surrounding love and relationships, especially for public figures.

Furthermore, Goldberg's reflections on marriage delve into the emotional investments and duties it entails, likening it to the responsibilities of raising a child. For Goldberg, her priorities lie with her family - her daughter, grandkids, and great-grandchild - and close friends. This sentiment underscores her view of marriage as an undertaking that requires more emotional bandwidth than she chooses to allocate.

Goldberg's stance on marriage and relationships serves as a fascinating example for the younger generation, illustrating that happiness and fulfillment come in various forms. It's a reminder that traditional paths aren't obligatory for everyone and that it's okay to carve out a life that suits one's personal desires and needs.

As society continues to evolve, Goldberg's candidness about her life choices resonates with those who prioritize personal freedom and happiness over societal expectations. Her openness not only breaks stereotypes but also empowers others to live authentically, making her a true trailblazer in discussions about love, relationships, and personal autonomy.