 
 

Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj

Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj
Instagram
Music

In such a short amount of time, the 'Anaconda' rapper manages to become one of the most popular female rap stars in the U.S. and build a large, loyal fanbase.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj is truly a force to be reckoned with. Through her music, she has inspired many people to be themselves and not to give a damn to what people say. Due to this, it's no brainer that she managed to become one of the most popular female rap stars in the U.S. and build a large, loyal fanbase in such a short amount of time.

Every music she puts out has always been greatly welcomed by many and often became a trending topic on social media. Take her biggest hit, "Anaconda", as an example. Its music video helped her become the first female rapper to have her music video surpassed 900 million views on YouTube with a lot of people attempting to do a parody of the iconic visuals.

Another example is her latest single, "Yikes". Considering that the song marked her first song since she surprisingly announced her retirement, the hype leading up to its release was so big it trended on social media. It debuted at No. 23 on Billboard's Hot 100 and at the summit of the Digital Songs component chart with 20,000 digital downloads.

Besides its great commercial performance, "Yikes" was well received by music critics. Complex listed the song among the best new music of the week, saying it's nice to see "Nicki's still got it." The music publication also called the song a "cocky record that appears to target the 'clowns' on social media."

However, "Yikes" is not a single off her new album. Nicki recently revealed that she would release the lead single off her upcoming album, which seemingly will find her taking on another alter-ego. During a short Q&A session with her fans on Twitter, the "Bang Bang" rapper described the new album as "Queen TF Sleeze."

You can share this post!

Pop Smoke's Family Plans Private Gathering in Brooklyn

Lil Nas X Excites Wedding Guests as He Crashes Disney World Reception
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj

Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Besides Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, These Celebrities Turn From Lovers to Enemies

Besides Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, These Celebrities Turn From Lovers to Enemies

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic Nominees for Tearing Down Each Other

Nicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic Nominees for Tearing Down Each Other

Most Read
Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Blindsided by Sudden Firing
Music

Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Blindsided by Sudden Firing

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal

Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union Sweet Shoutout on First Rap Song 'Season Ticket Holder'

Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union Sweet Shoutout on First Rap Song 'Season Ticket Holder'

Iggy Azalea Takes a Break From Music

Iggy Azalea Takes a Break From Music

Daddy Yankee Wins Big at 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro

Daddy Yankee Wins Big at 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro

Eric Church Makes His Collaborators 'Uncomfortable' During the Making of New Album

Eric Church Makes His Collaborators 'Uncomfortable' During the Making of New Album

Pearl Jam's Objections to Ticketing Reform Bill Get Rejected

Pearl Jam's Objections to Ticketing Reform Bill Get Rejected

Ozzy Osbourne Pulled Out of His Misery While Making His New Album

Ozzy Osbourne Pulled Out of His Misery While Making His New Album

Sturgill Simpson Makes Costly and Unmarketable Album to Be Dropped by His Label

Sturgill Simpson Makes Costly and Unmarketable Album to Be Dropped by His Label

Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj

Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj

Lizzo, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Among Winners at 2020 NAACP Awards

Lizzo, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Among Winners at 2020 NAACP Awards

Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser

Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser

BTS Credits RM's Old Tweet for Making Sia Duet Happen

BTS Credits RM's Old Tweet for Making Sia Duet Happen