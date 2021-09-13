Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Instagram Celebrity

Police are investigating after vandals smashed the 'Welcome to the Party' rapper gravesite in Brooklyn over the weekend, apparently trying to drag the casket out.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Some low-life thugs have done the unthinkable to Pop Smoke's gravesite. The late rapper's crypt at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York has been badly damaged by some vandals over the weekend.

According to TMZ, an employee was the first to discover Pop Smoke's crypt damaged. Law enforcement sources tell the site that NYPD responded to the report from the cemetery around 2 P.M. on Saturday, September 11.

The authorities believe the crypt was damaged sometime between 2:30 P.M. on Friday and 2 P.M. on Saturday. Police are investigating the vandalism, but no arrests have been made. The suspects have not been identified yet as there were no cameras in the area.

In photos obtained by the news outlet, the marble plague bearing Pop Smoke's real name Bashar Barakah Jackson was cracked and almost completely broken. An eyewitness also noted that there were drag marks along the ground, indicating the vandals might have gotten into the "Dior" spitter's tomb, apparently trying to pull something out.

A black concrete slab, which was seemingly used to separate his body from another right above him, was also taken out of the gravesite. The black rectangular object looked to be part of Pop Smoke's wall enclosure. There was other debris left scattered on the ground near the mausoleum, including what looked like burned and discarded joints, as well as flowers.

It is unclear if the casket was still inside or intact. The estimated damage totals $500. The smashed plague has since reportedly been replaced with a blank slab and there was caution tape around the area.

Pop Smoke's family has not made a statement regarding the vandalism.

The Brooklyn native died aged 20 on February 19, 2020 in an armed robbery in a rented house owned by "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave in Hollywood Hills, California. He was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but was pronounced dead a few hours later.