John Legend to Support Elizabeth Warren's Campaign in South Carolina

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Legend has gone even further in endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren. A little over one month after declaring his intention to vote for the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election, the "All Of Me" hitmaker is expected to personally join her on her campaign trail.

Multiple outlets have reported that the 41-year-old singer will be making an appearance in at least two South Carolina rallies for the 70-year-old politician, including ones in Orangeburg and Charleston, next Wednesday, February 26. CNN further claimed that he is also expected to perform.

Legend started endorsing Warren back in October 2019. In a cover interview for the December issue of Vanity Fair, the husband of Chrissy Teigen gushed, "She's the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience."

At the time, "The Voice" coach also wondered why "guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president". He said, "Honestly, I don't comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes. You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman."

In mid-January, Legend made it clear whom he will be voting for in the California Democratic primary. Retweeting a video of Warren's argument during a Democratic debate, he shared with his Twitter followers, "I'll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the CA Democratic primary."

This was not the first time Legend publicly supported a female politician. Back in 2016, he and his wife endorsed Hillary Clinton and performed at campaign events to drum up support for the former First Lady.

As for the support for Warren, Legend joined a number of others that included actresses Ashley Judd and Scarlett Johansson, actor Martin Sheen, "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness, comedienne Rosie O'Donnell, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and singer Melissa Etheridge.