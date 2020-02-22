Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Instagram Celebrity

People are arguing online if the Portuguese professional soccer player is 'simp' for giving his baby mama Georgina Rodriguez a hefty allowance per month to fund her lavish lifestyle.

AceShowbiz - Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly not a cheap boyfriend. The Portuguese professional soccer player, who was ranked the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2016 and 2017, is more than willing to share a piece of his great fortune with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

According to The Sun, the 35-year-old athlete, gives his baby mama a $100,000 (£80,000) allowance every month to fund her lavish lifestyle. The couple and his four children also often enjoy luxury holidays on a yacht.

Following the news, people are debating on the Internet if the former Real Madrid star is a fool a.k.a. "simp" for giving his girlfriend a $100,000 allowance. Many people agreed that Cristiano is a "simp," with one simply writing, "That's a simp move."

Another dubbed the five-time Ballons d'Or winner "The Thanos of Simping" and "The leader of the simp nation." Someone else appeared to have a mixed feeling, weighing in, "It's his girl bro but still that's a bit too much."

Contrary to those above mentioned people, others think that it's only normal that Cristiano does that for his girlfriend, who gave birth to his daughter Alana in 2017 and also raises his three other children. "not simping if thats his girl," one argued. "Man pretty much makes that a day so who cares that's his baby mama to," another similarly commented.

Some others pointed out that $100,000 is nothing compared to Cristiano's reported net worth of $460 million. "it's not simping, 100k is like a dollar to this man," one remarked. Another added, "How tf he simping? Thats his girl and just a small fraction of his insane salary. Yall killed the meaning of the word simp lmao."

Cristiano currently lives a lavish lifestyle in Turin with the forward's $36million-a-year salary from Juventus. He has been in a relationship with Georgina, who is a 26-year-old Spanish model, since 2015, following his split from longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk.