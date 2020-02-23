Kristen Bell Uses Her Connection to Help Her Friend's Daughter Meet Cher

WENN Celebrity

The 'Frozen' actress helps arrange a private meet-and-greet for her friend's young daughter when the family took a trip to Las Vegas to see the diva's performance.

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell recently helped to make a young friend's pop dreams come true by using her celebrity connections to organise a special Las Vegas meet-and-greet with Cher.

The actress has become friendly with the veteran entertainer in recent years, and decided to ask a favour on behalf of a little girl who goes to her children's school.

"I was texting with Cher last night, who is a wonderful woman," the "Frozen" star gushed on breakfast show "Good Morning America".

"The reason I was texting with her is she has her (residency) show in Vegas, and a very good friend from school's six year old was going (on a weeknight) and her whole life is Cher."

"Cher doesn't do meet-and-greets unless it's on (a) Saturday and I said, 'Could you make an exception? She's six years old,' and she was like, 'Absolutely.' And she met her and it was wonderful."