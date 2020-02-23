 
 

Kristen Bell Uses Her Connection to Help Her Friend's Daughter Meet Cher

Kristen Bell Uses Her Connection to Help Her Friend's Daughter Meet Cher
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Frozen' actress helps arrange a private meet-and-greet for her friend's young daughter when the family took a trip to Las Vegas to see the diva's performance.

  • Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell recently helped to make a young friend's pop dreams come true by using her celebrity connections to organise a special Las Vegas meet-and-greet with Cher.

The actress has become friendly with the veteran entertainer in recent years, and decided to ask a favour on behalf of a little girl who goes to her children's school.

"I was texting with Cher last night, who is a wonderful woman," the "Frozen" star gushed on breakfast show "Good Morning America".

"The reason I was texting with her is she has her (residency) show in Vegas, and a very good friend from school's six year old was going (on a weeknight) and her whole life is Cher."

"Cher doesn't do meet-and-greets unless it's on (a) Saturday and I said, 'Could you make an exception? She's six years old,' and she was like, 'Absolutely.' And she met her and it was wonderful."

You can share this post!

John Legend to Support Elizabeth Warren's Campaign in South Carolina

Justin Bieber's Film 'Cupid' Gets 'Greatest Showman' Director as Producer
Related Posts
Kristen Bell Uses Her Connection to Help Her Friend's Daughter Meet Cher

Kristen Bell Uses Her Connection to Help Her Friend's Daughter Meet Cher

Kristen Bell Reveals How She Explains the Concept of Death to Her 6-Year-Old Kid

Kristen Bell Reveals How She Explains the Concept of Death to Her 6-Year-Old Kid

Kristen Bell Breaks Down 'Incredible Fight' With Dax Shepard to Show 'the Ugly' of Their Marriage

Kristen Bell Breaks Down 'Incredible Fight' With Dax Shepard to Show 'the Ugly' of Their Marriage

Kristen Bell Struggles Not to Laugh Over Dax Shepard's Middle Finger Discussion With Daughter

Kristen Bell Struggles Not to Laugh Over Dax Shepard's Middle Finger Discussion With Daughter

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Always Accompany Their Kids When They Open Their Christmas Gifts

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Always Accompany Their Kids When They Open Their Christmas Gifts

Most Read
Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death
Celebrity

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford's Family Is in 'Tense' Situation Due to Her Son Presley Gerber