Justin Bieber Ranks Cara Delevingne as His Least Favorite Hailey Baldwin's Friend - Here's Why
While playing a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden, the Canadian singer is asked to either rank Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and the British star or eat bull penis.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber found himself in a tough spot during a game with James Corden. During the Thursday, February 20 episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the Canadian star was asked to either rank his wife Hailey Baldwin's famous friends or eat bull penis while playing Spill Your Guys or Fill Your Guts.

Ruling out eating the gross food at all cost, Justin chose to rank Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. While he said that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is his most favorite one, he ranked the British model last. Before creating any unnecessary tension between them, the "Baby" singer then explained the reason.

"I know Kendall the best, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours," he said, adding, "I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara." He also made sure that he has no hard feelings for the two as saying, "I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship. ...I don't want to eat a bull's penis."

Elsewhere during the game, Justin was asked to either let James shave off his mustache or heap portion of ant yogurt with a scorpion garnish. The answer was pretty much obvious, given that the singer recorded himself shaving off his mustache. He grabbed a spoon and started eating the smoothie, prompting him to quickly gag. "You gotta swallow it, buddy," James teased the singer.

Besides answering question, Justin was also given a chance to challenge James. At one point, he asked the British host how much he regretted making "Cats" on a scale of 1 to 10. To which, James said, "I had the loveliest time making that film. You've got to decide things on your own personal experience and I had a really great time. So I don't regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way that I've decided to do many things, some have worked and some haven't."

