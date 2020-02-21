 
 

Corey Feldman Detained at Airport for Going Through Security With Taser

Corey Feldman Detained at Airport for Going Through Security With Taser
WENN/Dave Starbuck
Celebrity

'The Goonies' actor has reportedly been forced to buy extra luggage to carry the electrical weapon after forgetting to put it in his checked luggage for his February 20 flight.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Corey Feldman was detained at the airport on Thursday (February 20), after he was found to be carrying a Taser.

"The Goonies" star was checking in for his flight at LaGuardia Airport in New York when he went through a security checkpoint and was found to be carrying the electrical weapon, according to TMZ.

Sources told the website that the 48-year-old always travels with a Taser, but usually puts it in his checked luggage, and has taken it to England and Canada without any problems. For Thursday's flight, he forgot he had it in his carry-on until it was too late - leading to the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) detaining him.

Corey's error turned out to be an expensive one, as the screen star was forced to buy extra luggage to carry the weapon, and ended up missing his flight.

The "Stand by Me" star avoided arrest over the incident.

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Ranks Cara Delevingne as His Least Favorite Hailey Baldwin's Friend - Here's Why

Birdman Puts 'Weird' Relationship With Lil Wayne Behind
Related Posts
Corey Feldman Detained at Airport for Going Through Security With Taser

Corey Feldman Detained at Airport for Going Through Security With Taser

Corey Feldman Changes Position After Defending Michael Jackson, Blames Accusers' Parents

Corey Feldman Changes Position After Defending Michael Jackson, Blames Accusers' Parents

Corey Feldman Considers Releasing Taped Conversation to Prove Michael Jackson's Innocence

Corey Feldman Considers Releasing Taped Conversation to Prove Michael Jackson's Innocence

Corey Feldman Gains Long-Term Restraining Order Against Death Threat Maker

Corey Feldman Gains Long-Term Restraining Order Against Death Threat Maker

Corey Feldman Calls Police After Receiving 'Gang Rape' Threats on Social Media

Corey Feldman Calls Police After Receiving 'Gang Rape' Threats on Social Media

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure