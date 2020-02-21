Corey Feldman Detained at Airport for Going Through Security With Taser

WENN/Dave Starbuck Celebrity

'The Goonies' actor has reportedly been forced to buy extra luggage to carry the electrical weapon after forgetting to put it in his checked luggage for his February 20 flight.

AceShowbiz - Corey Feldman was detained at the airport on Thursday (February 20), after he was found to be carrying a Taser.

"The Goonies" star was checking in for his flight at LaGuardia Airport in New York when he went through a security checkpoint and was found to be carrying the electrical weapon, according to TMZ.

Sources told the website that the 48-year-old always travels with a Taser, but usually puts it in his checked luggage, and has taken it to England and Canada without any problems. For Thursday's flight, he forgot he had it in his carry-on until it was too late - leading to the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) detaining him.

Corey's error turned out to be an expensive one, as the screen star was forced to buy extra luggage to carry the weapon, and ended up missing his flight.

The "Stand by Me" star avoided arrest over the incident.