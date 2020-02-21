 
 

Peter Weber Caught on Winery Date With 'Bachelor' Producer He's Rumored Dating

Peter Weber Caught on Winery Date With 'Bachelor' Producer He's Rumored Dating
WENN/Instagram/Avalon
Celebrity

In a video, the 'Bachelor' star is seen dancing and enjoying wine with the show's producer Julie LaPlaca as well as his mother Barbara at The Stonehaus winery in California.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Here's another evidence that this season's "The Bachelor" may end with a twist that no one has ever seen before. Amid rumors that Peter Weber is dating one of the show's producers, the reality TV star has been spotted on a winery date with Julie LaPlaca, the producer he's rumored dating.

It appears that Peter's relationship with Julie is serious as the two were joined by his mother Barbara during their visit to The Stonehaus winery in Westlake Village, Calif., which is located near where Peter lives, on Wednesday, February 19. In a video obtained by Page Six, the rumored lovebirds are seen dancing and enjoying wine that afternoon.

Peter and Julie's dating speculation started to swirl after the TV producer was featured in Peter's family photo shared on Instagram by his father. In the image, Julie joined Peter's family during the New Year's Eve celebration at Carmine's Italian Restaurant in New York.

Asked about the swirling rumors, ABC Senior Vice President of Alternative Series Rob Mills only added fuel to the fire as he didn't completely deny it. "Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I'm not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!" he told Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't know how we'd ever top that though! But it is crazy," he coyly teased the season finale. "What we've seen about the finale over the years is that the 'finale' is really on that night when the show goes live. There's a lot of craziness, it's a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn't ended, and it won't end until after 'After the Final Rose'."

However, Reality Steve, which is known for its reliable spoilers on the "Bachelor" franchise, debunked this theory. "It's garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this. It makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn't out yet. Hope that clears things up," it tweeted earlier this month.

You can share this post!

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper
Related Posts
Peter Weber Caught on Winery Date With 'Bachelor' Producer He's Rumored Dating

Peter Weber Caught on Winery Date With 'Bachelor' Producer He's Rumored Dating

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure