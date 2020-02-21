Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In order to commemorate her upcoming 50th birthday, the 'Reno 911!' star treats fans to a racy video of her dancing in a swimsuit that hugged her enviable bod perfectly.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Niecy Nash is soon turning 50 but she is undeniably still stunning as ever. The star, who will officially be 50 years old on Sunday, February 23, apparently has already been in party mood as she takes to her social media account to share a video of her vibing.

In order to commemorate her upcoming 50th birthday, Niecy treated fans to a racy video of her dancing in a swimsuit on Thursday, February 20. Donning the plunging swimsuit that hugged her bod perfectly, Niecy showed off her moves.

"Birthday Behavior starts NOW until.... the end of the year! I can do what I wanna do cuz I'm turning 50," so she wrote in the caption.

Fellow celebrities showered her with praises. Among them was "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, who gushed over her by writing, "So that's 50!!!! I'm excited to get older !! She is a baddie." Fellow "RHOA" star Marlo Hampton, meanwhile, left some fire emojis in the comment section.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Masika Kalysha also sang praises for Niecy, saying, "Where tf she been hiding alla that. lookin good as a Popeyes chicken sammich."

Fans also chimed in with one of them stating that "she looks just as good as some of these young girls or better lol." Another fan, meanwhile, thought that "50 is like the new 30 in black years." Looking at Niecy, a person appeared to be believe that "black women do not age."

In related news, Niecy Nash has been confirmed to reprise her role on "Reno 911!" revival on Quibi. Also returning for the new series are Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong.

"Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.' Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," series creator Thomas Lennon said in a statement when the revival was announced. "Quibi's short format seems custom made for our show."