 
 

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

In order to commemorate her upcoming 50th birthday, the 'Reno 911!' star treats fans to a racy video of her dancing in a swimsuit that hugged her enviable bod perfectly.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Niecy Nash is soon turning 50 but she is undeniably still stunning as ever. The star, who will officially be 50 years old on Sunday, February 23, apparently has already been in party mood as she takes to her social media account to share a video of her vibing.

In order to commemorate her upcoming 50th birthday, Niecy treated fans to a racy video of her dancing in a swimsuit on Thursday, February 20. Donning the plunging swimsuit that hugged her bod perfectly, Niecy showed off her moves.

"Birthday Behavior starts NOW until.... the end of the year! I can do what I wanna do cuz I'm turning 50," so she wrote in the caption.

Fellow celebrities showered her with praises. Among them was "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, who gushed over her by writing, "So that's 50!!!! I'm excited to get older !! She is a baddie." Fellow "RHOA" star Marlo Hampton, meanwhile, left some fire emojis in the comment section.

"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star Masika Kalysha also sang praises for Niecy, saying, "Where tf she been hiding alla that. lookin good as a Popeyes chicken sammich."

Fans also chimed in with one of them stating that "she looks just as good as some of these young girls or better lol." Another fan, meanwhile, thought that "50 is like the new 30 in black years." Looking at Niecy, a person appeared to be believe that "black women do not age."

In related news, Niecy Nash has been confirmed to reprise her role on "Reno 911!" revival on Quibi. Also returning for the new series are Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong.

"Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.' Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," series creator Thomas Lennon said in a statement when the revival was announced. "Quibi's short format seems custom made for our show."

You can share this post!

Amanda Bynes Is Sorry for Calling Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen Ugly: 'I Was So Drugged Out'

Peter Weber Caught on Winery Date With 'Bachelor' Producer He's Rumored Dating
Related Posts
Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Niecy Nash Encourages Women to Walk in Their Truth in Emotional Awards Speech

Niecy Nash Encourages Women to Walk in Their Truth in Emotional Awards Speech

Niecy Nash Seeks to Make Divorce Official Two Months After Split Announcement

Niecy Nash Seeks to Make Divorce Official Two Months After Split Announcement

Niecy Nash Recounts Witnessing Her Mother Being Shot by Boyfriend

Niecy Nash Recounts Witnessing Her Mother Being Shot by Boyfriend

Find Out Why Niecy Nash and Husband Jay Tucker End 8-Year Marriage

Find Out Why Niecy Nash and Husband Jay Tucker End 8-Year Marriage

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure