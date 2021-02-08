'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Reunites With Kelley Flanagan at Super Bowl Party 1 Month After Split

Instagram Celebrity

The 29-year-old pilot is reported to have been 'reaching out to Kelley and regrets their breakup' while she is 'very hesitant' to rebuild their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Peter Weber might be rekindling his romantic relationship with Kelley Flanagan. More than a month after he confirmed his split from his then-girlfriend on social media, "The Bachelor" star was spotted reuniting with her at a Super Bowl party in Tampa, Florida.

The 29-year-old and his ex-girlfriend were seen attending the big game's celebration at the WTR Pool and Grill on Saturday, February 6. In a Instagram video posted on a Bachelor Nation fan account, he was caught on camera leading her through the crowd. An accompanying picture saw her with a pulled-down mask getting close to him.

Offering more details about Peter and Kelley's reunion was E! News. A source told the outlet that they "were together the entire night" and "looked happy and we're having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends." The source added, "They knew they were both planning to be in Tampa for the Super Bowl and had plans to meet up. They have been in touch and are working on their relationship."

The insider went on to note that the former couple "are not back together" at this time. However, the pilot was said to have "been reaching out to [his ex] and regrets their breakup," but "[she] is very hesitant and thinks he's not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for [him]."

The outing came more than a month after Peter announced his split from Kelley. Posting a picture of them enjoying a romantic sunset during a hike, he wrote on December 31, 2020, "Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," he continued. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

While Peter did not detail the reason behind the breakup, an insider told E! News that he "was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart." The insider continued, "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them. They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now."

Peter and Kelley, who landed in the fifth place in his season of "The Bachelor", began dating in April 2020. Previously, he was briefly engaged to the series' winner Hannah Ann Sluss, and was in a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett.