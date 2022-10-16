 

'The Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Shares Cute Pic With Kelley Flanagan After Rekindling Their Romance

'The Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Shares Cute Pic With Kelley Flanagan After Rekindling Their Romance
Instagram
Celebrity

The 31-year-old pilot gets back together with Kelley, who landed in the fifth place in his season of 'The Bachelor', nearly two years after he announced their split.

  • Oct 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Peter Weber has rekindled his romance with Kelley Flanagan. To confirm the news on social media, the season 24 star of "The Bachelor" share a cute photo of him with his on-again girlfriend.

In the picture shared on Instagram, the 31-year-old could be seen holding up his partner at Yankee Stadium during a Friday, October 14 post-season game against the Cleveland Guardians. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Home Run."

The post has since received positive feedback from many. One in particular was former "Bachelor in Paradise" star Kendall Long, who gushed, "Happy for you two love birds." Jason Tartick, who was a contestant on "The Bachelorette" season 14, raved, "Here. For. This. Let's gooooo."

  See also...

Peter announced his split from Kelley in December 2020. Posting a picture of them enjoying a romantic sunset during a hike, he wrote, "Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," he continued. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

While Peter did not detail the reason behind the breakup, an insider told E! News that he "was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart." The insider added, "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them. They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now."

Peter and Kelley, who landed in the fifth place in his season of "The Bachelor", began dating in April 2020. Previously, he was briefly engaged to the series' winner Hannah Ann Sluss, and was in a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett.

You can share this post!

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Godson Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career

GloRilla Tired of People Asking Her to Get Brazilian Butt Lift
Related Posts
'The Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Claims He Almost Quit the Show for Hannah Brown

'The Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Claims He Almost Quit the Show for Hannah Brown

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Reunites With Kelley Flanagan at Super Bowl Party 1 Month After Split

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Reunites With Kelley Flanagan at Super Bowl Party 1 Month After Split

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Split From Kelley Flanagan After Moving to NYC: It's 'Very Stressful'

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Split From Kelley Flanagan After Moving to NYC: It's 'Very Stressful'

'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Getting Cozy in Chicago

'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Getting Cozy in Chicago

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Divorce From Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey Denies Infidelity Caused Divorce From Mike Hill