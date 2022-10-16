'The Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Shares Cute Pic With Kelley Flanagan After Rekindling Their Romance

Instagram Celebrity

The 31-year-old pilot gets back together with Kelley, who landed in the fifth place in his season of 'The Bachelor', nearly two years after he announced their split.

AceShowbiz - Peter Weber has rekindled his romance with Kelley Flanagan. To confirm the news on social media, the season 24 star of "The Bachelor" share a cute photo of him with his on-again girlfriend.

In the picture shared on Instagram, the 31-year-old could be seen holding up his partner at Yankee Stadium during a Friday, October 14 post-season game against the Cleveland Guardians. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Home Run."

The post has since received positive feedback from many. One in particular was former "Bachelor in Paradise" star Kendall Long, who gushed, "Happy for you two love birds." Jason Tartick, who was a contestant on "The Bachelorette" season 14, raved, "Here. For. This. Let's gooooo."

Peter announced his split from Kelley in December 2020. Posting a picture of them enjoying a romantic sunset during a hike, he wrote, "Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," he continued. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

While Peter did not detail the reason behind the breakup, an insider told E! News that he "was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart." The insider added, "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them. They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now."

Peter and Kelley, who landed in the fifth place in his season of "The Bachelor", began dating in April 2020. Previously, he was briefly engaged to the series' winner Hannah Ann Sluss, and was in a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett.