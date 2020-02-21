 
 

Amanda Bynes Is Sorry for Calling Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen Ugly: 'I Was So Drugged Out'

AceShowbiz - It's been years since Amanda Bynes made headlines for calling a bunch of celebrities ugly on Twitter, and she has now addressed her past behavior. In an Instagram video she posted on Thursday, February 20, the former child star issued an apology to all the people whose feelings were hurt due to her posts on the micro-blogging site.

Joined by her "drop dead gorgeous" fiance Paul Michael, Amanda said, "I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone who I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time I was so drugged out."

In the video, the Nickelodeon alum also revealed that she has been sober for more than a year, so does Paul who, according to her, is the "best person on the face of the Earth." She noted, "Now, I've remained sober for over a year--same with Paul--and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that's Paul."

Back in 2013, Amanda became a hot topic among social media users after she called out a number of celebrities and dubbed them ugly. In one tweet, she suggested Rihanna's look was the reason why she got beaten up as saying, "Chris Brown beat you because you're not pretty enough." Chrissy Teigen was also among all the people who were attacked by Amanda.

"Ur not a pretty model compared to me. I signed to Ford models @ age 13. I don't look up to u beauty wise. I'm far prettier than u!" she said at the time. "I'm offended that you're saying I have a mental illness when I show no sign of it, but thankfully not one man that wants me wants you and you are an old ugly model compared to me! You look 45! You're not pretty so I'm not intimated by you!"

Other stars who got called ugly by Amanda included Jenny McCarthy, Drake, Miley Cyrus, Sarah Hyland and the Obamas.

