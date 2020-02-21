Nicki Minaj criticizes Democratic nominees for tearing down each other.

Instagram Celebrity

While she showed her support for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in the past, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker predicts that the Democrats will lose the president election again because they 'beat up on each other.'

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj got political in one of her recent tweets. The Trinidad and Tobago-born star weighed in on the Democratic presidential nominees following a debate on Wednesday night, February 19, during which Elizabeth Warren launched a brutal attack on Mike Bloomberg.

The "Starships" raptress made it be known that she's not a fan of the infighting, predicting that the Democrats will lose the presidential election again because they're tearing down each other. "The democrats will continue to beat up on eachother while y'all laugh & Trump will win again. Joke's on who?" she tweeted on Thursday.

Comparing the current Democratic presidential nominees' spirits to that of former president Barack Obama, the 37-year-old star added, "I respect the Dems that will not jeopardize the party by playing dirty. Obama never did that. Pay attention." The tweet has since been deleted from her page, though.

Minaj had in the past shown her support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but recently shied away from political discourse. She said in an interview with Billboard in late 2019 that she wanted to see "less politics" in rap music going forward.

"I would love for rappers to be so passionate about rap that we feel it," she explained, hinting that she preferred to focus on talent. "Everyone that has just come into the game, I'm proud of you guys 'cause it's not easy and I know that. So keep on doing your thing."

On Wednesday's Democratic Presidential Debate, Warren blasted Mayor Bloomberg as "a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians," which prompted an audible gasp from the audience. She continued, "And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk."