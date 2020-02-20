Lana Del Rey Calls Off European Tour Due to Vocal Issues

WENN/Avalon Music

The 'Video Games' singer is forced to pull the plug on the European leg of her latest world tour because she lost her singing voice due to health issues.

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has been forced to scrap the European leg of her The Norman F**king Rockwell! Tour after being "taken by surprise" by a mystery illness.

The "Video Games" hitmaker was scheduled to kick off the jaunt on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, before heading to France, the U.K. and Germany for a string of dates.

However, in a statement, the star confirmed she would be cancelling the dates after the sickness affected her voice.

"Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice," she said. "Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment."

Lana added, "I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana."

Refunds will be issued for the axed shows.

The singer is still expected to perform for the remainder of the shows, with the next South American leg beginning March 27 in Santiago, Chile. She'll then perform a handful of shows in North America and Europe over the summer - including a slot British music festival Glastonbury.