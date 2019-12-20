 
 

Fergie Agrees to Split Son's Custody With Josh Duhamel

The former couple, who was married for eight years before announcing their separation in September 2017, finalized their divorce in November 2019 after two years.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Stacy Ferguson a.k.a. Fergie and Josh Duhamel have agreed to share joint custody of their 6-year old son, Axl, and not to pay each other any child support.

The "London Bridge" hitmaker, real name Stacy Ann Ferguson, and Duhamel announced their split after eight years of marriage in September 2017, and finalised their divorce last month.

"According to their divorce settlement agreement, which has been obtained by U.S. website The Blast, both have agreed to co-parent and that as a popstar and actor, they earn enough not to need child support.

""Both parties are fully self-supporting, each waives all right or claim which he or she may now or may at any future time have to receive support from the other," their settlement reads. Neither will receive spousal support either.

"According to the settlement both parties have made a private agreement that takes care of all issues pertaining to, "child custody and support, spousal support, division of community property, and connection of separate property."

"Announcing their split back in 2017, they released a joint statement which read: "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

