'Jackass' to Make a Return to the Big Screen After 10 Years

Paramount Pictures
Movie

The fourth film, which has been picked up by Paramount Pictures, will mark the first film in the franchise since cast member Ryan Dunn died in a 2011 car accident.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - The prank film series "Jackass" is returning to the screen a decade after its last instalment was released.

Bosses at film studio Paramount Pictures have announced the new production is set to hit screens on March 5, 2021.

Based on the 2000 TV show, the first big screen spin-off "Jackass: The Movie" came out in 2002, followed by the sequels "Jackass: Number Two" in 2006, and "Jackass 3D" in 2010.

Created by director Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze, the outing will mark the first film in the franchise since cast member Ryan Dunn died in a 2011 car accident.

