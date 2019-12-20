'Jackass' to Make a Return to the Big Screen After 10 Years

Paramount Pictures Movie

The fourth film, which has been picked up by Paramount Pictures, will mark the first film in the franchise since cast member Ryan Dunn died in a 2011 car accident.

AceShowbiz - The prank film series "Jackass" is returning to the screen a decade after its last instalment was released.

Bosses at film studio Paramount Pictures have announced the new production is set to hit screens on March 5, 2021.

Based on the 2000 TV show, the first big screen spin-off "Jackass: The Movie" came out in 2002, followed by the sequels "Jackass: Number Two" in 2006, and "Jackass 3D" in 2010.

